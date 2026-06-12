Tata Sierra EV to debut on June 30

Likely to be priced from around Rs 18 lakh, Sierra EV will take on Mahindra BE 6, Creta Electric and eVitara.

Tata Motors will debut the Sierra EV on June 30 with deliveries expected to commence before the festive season. The launch comes at a time when Tata Motors continues to remain the dominant player in the segment, retailing 10,231 EVs in May, up 102 per cent from a year earlier. The brand’s performance marked the first time the company crossed the 10,000-unit monthly sales milestone in the EV market.

Expanding Lineup

The key reasons for Tata Motors increasing dominance in the EV segment are continuous product updates and introductions. The updated Tiago EV was introduced at the end of May, joining the recently updated Punch EV that went on sale a few months ago, while the Nexon EV continues to be Tata’s highest-volume electric model.

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The lineup also includes the Curvv EV, Harrier EV and Tigor EV. The Sierra EV is expected to further strengthen Tata’s position in the fast-growing segment. The model will enter one of the most competitive segments of the market, taking on rivals such as the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV and Maruti Suzuki eVitara.

Expected Pricing

Pricing is likely to start around Rs 18 lakh. Dealer sources also indicated that the Sierra EV is unlikely to be offered under Tata Motors’ Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programme.