The Tata Sierra EV earns a five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating with excellent adult and child occupant protection scores. It features six airbags, ABS, ESP, ISOFIX mounts, and advanced safety technology across all variants.

The Tata Sierra EV has secured a five-star safety rating in Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) crash tests, scoring 30.62 out of 32 points in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 45 out of 49 points in Child Occupant Protection (COP). The top-end Empowered A 75kWh QWD variant was used for the assessment, with the ratings applicable to all variants of the electric SUV.

Priced between Rs 18.79 lakh and Rs 25.99 lakh, the Sierra EV takes on the with the Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq, the Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, VinFast VF6 and MG ZS EV SUVs

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Adult occupant protection

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Sierra EV provided good protection to the driver’s and co-driver’s head, chest, pelvis and thighs. However, their tibiae received adequate protection, while the driver’s feet were rated marginal.

In the side movable deformable barrier test, all critical body regions received good protection. The electric SUV also secured an ‘OK’ rating in the side pole impact test.

Child occupant protection

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The Sierra EV scored full points in the dynamic child occupant protection tests involving rear-facing 18-month-old and three-year-old child dummies. Both dummies secured eight out of eight points in frontal crash tests and four out of four points in side impact tests.

The SUV also received a full 12 out of 12 points for child restraint system (CRS) installation. However, it lost four points in the vehicle assessment category, taking its overall child occupant protection score to 45 out of 49.

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Competition and safety features

The rating continues Tata Motors‘ run of five-star Bharat NCAP-rated models. In the electric midsize SUV segment, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq and VinFast VF6 have also secured five-star ratings. While the Sierra EV’s adult occupant protection score is marginally lower than those of the e Vitara and BE 6, it is higher than the VF6. In child occupant protection, it leads with a score matching the BE 6.

The Sierra EV comes with six airbags, electronic stability programme, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill hold and hill descent assist, all-wheel disc brakes, ISOFIX mounts and tyre pressure monitoring system as standard. Other standard features include an electronic parking brake with auto hold, rearview camera and adjustable headrests for all seats.