Five Tata Sierra concept features that might not make it to production

The Tata Sierra concept was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo. Showcased as an all-electric vehicle, the Sierra brings back the design language of the SUV from Tata Motors which was on sale during the late '90s. Being a concept, it throws in a plethora of features and specifications which might not make it to production. Given below is a list of five features of the Tata Sierra concept that might not make it to the production version.

Flush door handles

As we have seen on a lot of premium cars these days, the Tata Sierra concept also comes with flush door handles. Now, taking this technology to the production model could turn out to be expensive. Though we expect the Sierra to launch as a premium offering, flush door handles are unlikely to make it to the production model.

Rotating front seats

As is the case with all the concepts, the Tata Sierra's cabin is also very expansive. It comes with rotating front seats and a sofa like an arrangement for the rear seats. Both of these are unlikely to make it to the production version. The final model will have a traditional seating layout.

In-cabin moss

Tata Motors has thrown in-cabin moss in the Sierra. This livens up the cabin a bit with a slight green cover. This is present in the back as well the front of the vehicle. This feature is also unlikely to make it to the production-ready model of the Sierra.

Camera as rear-view mirrors

Tata Sierra concept comes with cameras mounted on each door. These cameras act as outside rearview mirrors and replace the traditional ones. This again is one feature which might not make to the production-ready version.

Sliding rear doors

Another interesting feature seen on the Tata Sierra is the sliding doors. They look utterly amazing on the concept. When the Sierra goes into production, it is going to be a five-door vehicle. The sliding door feature is also unlikely to make it to the production-ready model.