Tata Motors should make a U-turn on Jaguar Land Rover

Tata Motors is stretched too thin. The Jaguar Land Rover business it bought for $2.3 billion in 2008 is burning cash at the same time the Indian market is hurting. The parent Tata conglomerate would be smarter to keep its focus at home without the distraction of the British marques. It has been a brutal run for Tata Motors, whose shares have nearly halved over the past year. Both it's domestic and JLR-led overseas businesses recorded losses in the three months to end June, an unwelcome break from the past when one would typically ease pain in the other.

Reversing course will be tough: Tata Motors denied in April that it was looking to divest JLR. More recently, boss Guenter Butschek said the Indian market “is about to collapse”. The country’s sales of passenger vehicles have fallen for the tenth consecutive month. Commercial vehicles, where Tata Motors' sales volumes are bigger and it is the market leader, are also suffering. New emissions standards, higher insurance costs and tight credit availability for buyers also have sapped demand in a slowing economy just as the company started making decent cars.

JLR’s problems are equally complex. It is battling weak consumption in China and questions about the future of diesel cars. A disorderly Brexit could cause production problems in Britain, where more Jaguars and Land Rovers are made than anywhere else. Big investments also will be necessary to keep up in the cutthroat race to develop electric and self-driving automobiles.

Tata Motors’ Indian business generated about $800 million of EBITDA last year. Put those earnings on a multiple of 9 times, a small premium to slower-growing rival Ashok Leyland, and it’s worth about $7.2 billion. With greater attention and improvements, the Indian business could one day get its value closer to the loftier 20 times achieved by Maruti Suzuki. For now, the implication is that investors assign a value of about $4 billion to Jaguar Land Rover. It might be worth far more to another owner, given that size is increasingly important to automakers. BMW, for one, could pay over $11 billion and still create value by hacking out significant costs, analysts at Bernstein reckon. Selling JLR would provide Tata Motors a tidy return on its decade-long investment and leave it with half as many problems to face