Tata Safari XT, XZ variants get new features: Key Details

Tata Motors has updated the XT and XZ variants of the Tata Safari with some new features. The prices of the Tata Safari currently range in India between Rs 14.99 lakh - Rs 23.18 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi.

Just a few days ago, Tata Motors launched a new special edition version of its flagship SUV and christened it as the Tata Safari Gold Edition. The Safari Gold Edition was launched in two colour schemes and it got some new features too. Now, the company has updated this three-row SUV once again, but time some new features have been added to the standard variant line-up. The mid-spec XT and XZ variants of the Tata Safari have gained a bunch of new features.

Tata Motors has updated the XT and XZ variant line-up of its flagship SUV and the Safari now gets features like an air purifier in the mid-spec XT and XTA variants. The XZ and XZA variants, along with the air purifier, now get some other useful features too like a wireless smartphone charger and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Apart from the addition of these new features, the company has not made any changes and the rest of the bits of the SUV remain the same as before.

Watch Video | New 2021 Tata Safari Review: Pros & Cons vs old Safari Storme:

If we talk about features on offer, the XT variant of the Tata Safari gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity, and iRA connected car features. The higher-spec XZ variant gets a larger 8.8-inch touchscreen unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and it features iRA connected car tech too. In terms of safety equipment, both these variants of the SUV get dual front airbags (XZ gets six airbags), ABS with EBD, all-wheel disc brakes, ESP, hill hold control, corner stability control, etc.

Talking about the powertrain, the Tata Safari is powered by a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine. This oil-burner churns out 170 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Tata Safari is currently priced in India between Rs 14.99 lakh – Rs 23.18 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi, and it rivals the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, upcoming Mahindra XUV700, etc.

