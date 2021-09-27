Tata Safari XT, XZ variants get new features: Key Details

Tata Motors has updated the XT and XZ variants of the Tata Safari with some new features. The prices of the Tata Safari currently range in India between Rs 14.99 lakh - Rs 23.18 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi.

By:September 27, 2021 12:26 PM
Tata Safari

Just a few days ago, Tata Motors launched a new special edition version of its flagship SUV and christened it as the Tata Safari Gold Edition. The Safari Gold Edition was launched in two colour schemes and it got some new features too. Now, the company has updated this three-row SUV once again, but time some new features have been added to the standard variant line-up. The mid-spec XT and XZ variants of the Tata Safari have gained a bunch of new features. 

Tata Motors has updated the XT and XZ variant line-up of its flagship SUV and the Safari now gets features like an air purifier in the mid-spec XT and XTA variants. The XZ and XZA variants, along with the air purifier, now get some other useful features too like a wireless smartphone charger and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Apart from the addition of these new features, the company has not made any changes and the rest of the bits of the SUV remain the same as before. 

Watch Video | New 2021 Tata Safari Review: Pros & Cons vs old Safari Storme:

If we talk about features on offer, the XT variant of the Tata Safari gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity, and iRA connected car features. The higher-spec XZ variant gets a larger 8.8-inch touchscreen unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and it features iRA connected car tech too. In terms of safety equipment, both these variants of the SUV get dual front airbags (XZ gets six airbags), ABS with EBD, all-wheel disc brakes, ESP, hill hold control, corner stability control, etc.

Also Read: Tata Safari Gold Edition launched at Rs. 21.89 lakh: Looks blingy!

Talking about the powertrain, the Tata Safari is powered by a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine. This oil-burner churns out 170 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Tata Safari is currently priced in India between Rs 14.99 lakh – Rs 23.18 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi, and it rivals the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, upcoming Mahindra XUV700, etc. 

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee debut on September 29: India launch next year

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee debut on September 29: India launch next year

Hyundai launches 'Art For Hope' program to aid artists community

Hyundai launches 'Art For Hope' program to aid artists community

New spyshots of Hyundai Stargazer show a Staria-like headlamp assembly

New spyshots of Hyundai Stargazer show a Staria-like headlamp assembly

2021 TVS Apache RR 310 BTO sold out: How you can still buy one

2021 TVS Apache RR 310 BTO sold out: How you can still buy one

Harley-Davidson once built a 9 hp scooter: To be auctioned next year

Harley-Davidson once built a 9 hp scooter: To be auctioned next year

F1 2021: Hamilton claims 100th victory as Norris' gamble leads to heartbreak at Russian GP

F1 2021: Hamilton claims 100th victory as Norris' gamble leads to heartbreak at Russian GP

F1 2021: Norris takes maiden pole for Russian GP, Hamilton blunder benefits Sainz, Russell

F1 2021: Norris takes maiden pole for Russian GP, Hamilton blunder benefits Sainz, Russell

World's highest EV charging station installed at Kaza: All details

World's highest EV charging station installed at Kaza: All details

Honda CB200X First Ride Review | An XPulse 200 rival or is it?

Honda CB200X First Ride Review | An XPulse 200 rival or is it?

Govt to mandate flex-fuel engines in vehicles in next 3-4 months: Gadkari

Govt to mandate flex-fuel engines in vehicles in next 3-4 months: Gadkari

MG Hector Super variants discontinued: Check out the new variant line-up

MG Hector Super variants discontinued: Check out the new variant line-up

Steelbird SA-2 helmet launched with anti-fog shield holder & more: Price, all details

Steelbird SA-2 helmet launched with anti-fog shield holder & more: Price, all details

Volkswagen launches Extended Warranty, Service Value Packages for Taigun: Price starts at Rs 11,999

Volkswagen launches Extended Warranty, Service Value Packages for Taigun: Price starts at Rs 11,999

Tata Punch to get Altroz-like 90-degree opening doors

Tata Punch to get Altroz-like 90-degree opening doors

Volvo EV interiors to be leather-free: New Iron Mark logo revealed

Volvo EV interiors to be leather-free: New Iron Mark logo revealed

Hero Electric, Massive Mobility to set up 10,000 EV charging stations for 2- & 3-wheelers

Hero Electric, Massive Mobility to set up 10,000 EV charging stations for 2- & 3-wheelers

SUVs launching in October this year - Tata Punch to Mahindra XUV700

SUVs launching in October this year - Tata Punch to Mahindra XUV700

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M Official Accessories revealed with prices

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M Official Accessories revealed with prices

Nissan Magnite buyers to get assistance of virtual sales advisor

Nissan Magnite buyers to get assistance of virtual sales advisor

Tata Motors reaches 10,000th electric vehicle sales milestone with Nexon, Tigor EV

Tata Motors reaches 10,000th electric vehicle sales milestone with Nexon, Tigor EV