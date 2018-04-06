Tata Safari Storme for Indian Army revealed: Will replace ageing Gypsy in Military’s fleet

Tata Motors has been selected to supply Safari Storme SUV to the Indian Army after a long period of discussion. The car maker will supply 3,192 units of the Tata Safari Storme to the Indian Army and will replace the ageing Maruti Suzuki Gypsy. The Gypsy has been present in the Indian Army for quite a long time now and the Army wanted something that will fulfill newer criteria that the Gypsy failed to meet. For instance, air conditioning, having a hard top and a payload capacity of 800 kg. The first pictures of the Tata Safari Storme for the Indian Army have been revealed and needless to say, the SUV looks mean in the matte green shade, which is the signature paint scheme for the military. All the chrome elements on the Tata Safari Storme have been done away with in order to avoid the reflections.

There is an antenna on the bonnet of the Tata Safari Storme and the rear end gets a large hook to tow other vehicles. The footboard and the roof rails of the Safari army edition do not get the matte green treatment. There is also a jerry can holder on the rear end of the car that takes the military treatment up a notch. The interiors of the Tata Safari Storme Army edition are covered in beige.

In terms of mechanicals, the Tata Safari Storme Army edition comes with some subtle changes. For instance, the suspension system of the vehicle has now been strengthened to cope up with the rugged needs of the Army. Also, the underbody of the Tata Safari Storme gets more protection now to serve the purpose in a better way.

Powering the Tata Safari Storme Indian Army edition is the same 2.2-litre, turbocharged diesel engine that comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The mill is good for producing a maximum power output of 154 bhp along with a peak torque of 400 Nm. A four-wheel-drive system comes as standard with the Safari Army edition to take on harsh terrains with ease, which is something the Indian Army has to face on a regular basis.

Image Source: 4x4 India (Facebook)