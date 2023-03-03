Tata Safari Red Dark edition – Variants and features explained

Tata Motors is known to introduce limited edition variants of its models, however, this time, Tata Motors has introduced limited edition variants of a limited edition variant — the Tata Safari Red Dark edition. These new variants were launched recently, priced at Rs 22.61 lakh onwards, ex-showroom.
The new Tata Safari Red Dark edition is offered in two versions — six and seven-seater options, while they are further split into three trim levels — XZ+, XZA+, and XZA+(O). The XZ+ and XZA+ share the same features, however, the XZA+(O) gets a few additions. Here is the detailed list of features in each variant of the Tata Safari Red Dark edition.
Before we get into more details, the Tata Safari is powered by a sole 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 168bhp and 350Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.
Tata Safari Red Dark edition variant-wise features
Tata Safari Red Dark edition XZ+/ XZA+ features
- Roof rails
- HID projector headlamps
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Leather-wrapped steering and gear lever
- Ventilated seats
- 360-degree surround view
- Corner stability control
- Traction control
- ESP
- Hill hold and descent control
- Reverse camera
- 6 airbags
- After impact braking
- Panic brake alert
- Cornering fog lamps
- 10.25-inch infotainment system
- 9-speaker system (JBL)
- 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster
- Smartphone connectivity
- Third-row AC vents
- Sunroof
- Auto headlights and wipers
- Wireless charging
Tata Safari Red Dark edition XZA+(O) features
- Ventilated captain seats for second-row
- ADAS
- Captain seats for the second row (6-seater version)
Key differences
The key difference between the variants is the introduction of ADAS technology, which offers an additional safety blanket. The Tata Safari XZA+(O) version gets a front collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, high beam assist, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, and more.