Tata Safari Red Dark edition – Variants and features explained

Tata Safari variant-wise features. The new Tata Safari Red Dark edition gets a host of features like ADAS tech, and here are the features in detail.

Tata Motors is known to introduce limited edition variants of its models, however, this time, Tata Motors has introduced limited edition variants of a limited edition variant — the Tata Safari Red Dark edition. These new variants were launched recently, priced at Rs 22.61 lakh onwards, ex-showroom.

The new Tata Safari Red Dark edition is offered in two versions — six and seven-seater options, while they are further split into three trim levels — XZ+, XZA+, and XZA+(O). The XZ+ and XZA+ share the same features, however, the XZA+(O) gets a few additions. Here is the detailed list of features in each variant of the Tata Safari Red Dark edition.

Before we get into more details, the Tata Safari is powered by a sole 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 168bhp and 350Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Tata Safari Red Dark edition variant-wise features

Tata Safari Red Dark edition XZ+/ XZA+ features

Roof rails

HID projector headlamps

18-inch alloy wheels

Leather-wrapped steering and gear lever

Ventilated seats

360-degree surround view

Corner stability control

Traction control

ESP

Hill hold and descent control

Reverse camera

6 airbags

After impact braking

Panic brake alert

Cornering fog lamps

10.25-inch infotainment system

9-speaker system (JBL)

7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster

Smartphone connectivity

Third-row AC vents

Sunroof

Auto headlights and wipers

Wireless charging

Tata Safari Red Dark edition XZA+(O) features

Ventilated captain seats for second-row

ADAS

Captain seats for the second row (6-seater version)

Key differences

The key difference between the variants is the introduction of ADAS technology, which offers an additional safety blanket. The Tata Safari XZA+(O) version gets a front collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, high beam assist, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, and more.