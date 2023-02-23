Tata Safari Red Dark Edition launched at Rs 22.61 lakh: Safety features, Design, Specs

Beyond the design update, the Tata Safari Red Edition is equipped with ADAS tech and a larger 10.25-inch infotainment system.

Tata Motors has taken the covers off the Safari Red Dark Edition which is available in two variants — the seven and the six-seater. The former is priced at Rs 22.61 lakh while the latter is at Rs 22.71 lakh, ex-showroom. Tata is known for introducing limited editions like the Dark Edition and the Kaziranga Edition, but the major difference in the new range is that it offers new safety features like the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Also, the 2-litre diesel engine is BS6 Phase 2 compliant. The bookings are now open at the Tata Motors dealerships at token fees of Rs 30,000.

Tata Safari Red Dark Edition: Safety features

Being based on the top-of-the-line standard Safari, both the Red Dark Edition trims, the XZ+/ XZA+ and XZA+ (O) come packed with safety features like six airbags and a 360-degree camera. The most important update is the addition of ADAS, which is a first for a Tata vehicle. The ADAS suite offers forward and rear collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alerts and much more.

Tata Safari Red Dark Edition: Interiors and cabin features

After receiving feedback on the infotainment system on the standard Safari from their customers, Tata Motors has upgraded it to a 10.25-inch screen. Earlier, the standard Safari used to sport an 8.8-inch floating display, but now the company has updated the regular range also. The Safari Red Dark Edition gets an all-new digital instrument cluster that houses a 7-inch multi-information display. It continues to boast a JBL 9-speak system, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, ventilated first two rows, 6-way powered driver’s seat and 4-way electrically adjustable front passenger’s seat etc.

Being a limited edition model, the Safari’s dashboard is all-black while the steering wheel, door handles and centre console are Piano Black in colour. To spruce up the cabin further, the Red Dark Edition Safari comes with quilted leather upholstery in Carnelian red theme and the headrests sport the #Dark logo.

Tata Safari Red Dark Edition: Exterior design

Sticking to its Dark theme, the limited edition Safari is all-black in colour, but to further distinguish it, the SUV red accents on the Piano Black front grille. The Red Dark Safari retains 18-inch alloy wheels but they are Charcoal Black and come with red brake calipers.

Tata Safari Red Dark Edition: Engine

The Safari Red Dark is powered by the tried-and-tested 2-litre diesel engine that has a total output of 168bhp with 350Nm of torque. The powertrain is sourced from Fiat and powers the Jeep Compass, Meridian and MG Hector. The Safari Red Dark retains both the 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmissions. The latter is sourced from Hyundai. The SUV comes standard with 3 year or 1 lakh kilometre warranty.

