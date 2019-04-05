Tata Safari, Mahindra Scorpio, Bolero owners beware of high risk for theft as elections approach

The elections are around the corner and political parties are busy in the election campaigns. Vehicles are an important part of election campaigns and local party workers rely on these to carry people from one place to another and promote their party in multiple locations in a short period of time. SUVs like Mahindra Scorpio, Bolero and Tata Safari are being used extensively in the election campaigns due to their solid road presence, popularity and the multiple capabilities these have to offer. Over the past few years, it has been noted that the theft cases for these vehicles are on a high when the elections approach for the simple reason of high demand.

As the demand for these SUVs is high during election campaigns, local thieves steal these vehicles keeping in mind the fact that these can be sold easily. The vehicles on election duties are not stopped easily by the traffic police and hence, these go unnoticed. Back in the year 2012, a man stole over 200 four-wheelers from Mumbai in order to fund his brother's election campaign in UP. These vehicles were used for canvassing in UP and some of them were sold in order to channeling of funds.

All said and done, with election campaigns going in full swing, if you are a Tata Safari, Mahindra Scorpio or Bolero owner, we advise you to stay extra cautious these days for the aforementioned reasons. It is better to park your vehicles in closed parking if possible. Always make sure that you keep the vehicle locked at all times. Avoid visiting high crime areas these days and if one is located on the route, try to take an alternative route even if it takes a bit longer to reach. Also, inspect your surroundings properly before parking your vehicle.

