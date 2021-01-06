Tata Safari is back! Bookings to open shortly

The Tata Safari nameplate has a strong recall and has ruled the SUV market for more than two decades. Tata Motors has confirmed that the Safari bookings will begin shortly whereas the launch is also expected this month.

Jan 06, 2021
2021 Tata Safari

The Tata Safari nameplate is back! Tata Motors has just confirmed that the Safari nameplate is going to be revived. Well, its technically not something you have seen before but will instead be the market name of the Gravitas. It seems that Tata Motors faced a bit of backlash when it came to naming the SUV at the Auto Expo 2020. Perhaps it is good to leave behind something that was conceived in 2020 and we will say that bringing the Safari nameplate will help. The launch is likely scheduled to happen on January 28, 2021. The Safari nameplate has a strong recall and has ruled the SUV market for more than two decades. Tata Motors has confirmed that the Safari bookings will begin shortly whereas the launch is also expected this month. We will bring you all the dope from the venue as and when it happens.

The 2021 Tata Safari is essentially a 7-seater version of the Tata Harrier. It is built on the new OMEGARC platform and stands to get a slightly different styling than what we saw on the Harrier. The front end is slightly altered and so are the wheels. Tata Motors has also created a cohesive rear end. At the same time, the interiors are expected to be a bit different with wireless charging, powered seats and more.

The engine that we know of is the 2.0-litre turbo diesel from the Harrier. It will be in the same state of tune (170hp/350Nm) and available with a 6-speed manual or automatic. However, there could also be a new turbo petrol motor. This one could have a DCT paired with it. Given that the earlier Tata Safari came with a reputable 4×4 option, Tata could add that to the 2021 version as well. However, all this will bump the price and the Harrier at present is called as an expensive proposition. It remains to be seen how Tata Motors prices the Safari SUV.

