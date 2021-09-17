Tata Safari Gold Edition launched at Rs. 21.89 lakh: Looks blingy!

Tata Motors has launched the Gold Edition of the Safari in the Indian market at Rs. 21.89 lakh. Gets two distinctive colour options, specific to the Gold Edition, along with a longer feature list.

Tata Motors has committed to updating its vehicle lineup regularly to keep it fresh. The brand is seen launching new editions of the models recently while also updating the trim levels alongside. Now, the brand has introduced a new Gold Edition of its flagship offering – Tata Safari. The 7-seat SUV was expected to make its way to the showroom floors donning a dark attire, much like its 5-seater sibling. Well, Tata Motors had a surprise for everyone it seems.

In terms of exterior changes, only the chrome finish has been swapped with a golden finish, along with two colour options specific to the Gold Edition – White Gold and Black Gold. The former will come finished in a premium Frost White paint scheme with contrast black and white inserts. The roof, however, will be painted in the black shade here. Moreover, the dashboard will don a Mont Blanc Marble finish with golden inserts all around the cabin.

The Black Gold colour option, on the other hand, gets a black exterior, which is said to be inspired by coffee beans. Personally, the golden inserts look much better here. On the inside, it gets a dark marble finish for the dashboard, while the gold accents can be seen here as well.

Talking of the price, the Tata Safari Gold Edition will retail for Rs. 21.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be based on the top-spec trim. Hence, the Safari Gold Edition will come loaded to the gills. In fact, the Gold Edition will get an even longer feature list comprising an automatic climate control with vents for all rows, genuine leather seats, wireless phone changer, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay over WiFi, and an air purifier. As for specifications, the SUV remains identical to its regular counterparts.

Tata Safari Gold Edition will make its public debut at the VIVO IPL 2021 in Dubai. Moreover, the brand has launched Furthermore, the brand has launched the ‘Safari Gold Hit Challenge’. The company plans to contribute Rs 2 lakhs to The Akshaya Patra Foundation every time a batsman hits a six and the ball hits either the SUV or the display podium. The collected amount will be used by the NGO for its outstanding work towards Covid-19 relief across India.

