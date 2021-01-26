tata safari 2021, 2021 tata safari unveil, tata safari unveil in india today, tata safari 2021 interior, tata safari 2021 price in india, tata safari 2021 new model, tata safari 2021 interior images, tata safari 2021 images, tata safari 2021 specifications, 2021 tata safari price, 2021 tata safari images, 2021 tata safari interior, 2021 tata safari mileage, 2021 tata safari color variants, 2021 tata safari mileage photos
  1. Auto
  2. car-news
  3. tata safari 2021 unveil live updates new 7 seater safari specs features launch date

Tata Safari 2021 Unveil Live Updates: New 7-seater Safari specs, features, launch date

2021 Tata Safari Unveil Today, Tata Safari New Gen Unveil in India Live Updates: Catch all the details of the new Safari right here with us including the launch date, specs, variants and booking amount.

By: | Updated: January 26, 2021 1:25:26 pm

Today is when the all-new Tata Safari will be unveiled to the public. It is based on the OMEGA-ARC platform and the only other two cars on this same base are the Harrier as well as Altroz. While the name of the vehicle was decided a few days ago, we have been calling it the Tata Gravitas. The Tata Gravitas was shown in concept form at the Auto Expo 2020. The interior of the car wasn’t revealed then but we expect it to be largely similar to what the Harrier is. This means a spacious and well-appointed cabin. It will also have seven seats. The diesel engine is a given – same unit from the Harrier in its BS6 guise. Same will be the case with the transmission. Tata has also confirmed that there will be no petrol engine at the onset. We will get you the images live update of the Tata Safari 2021. The 2021 Tata Safari interior images are highly awaited, we are aware. Stay tuned.

Live Blog

Tata Safari 2021 India Unveil Live: 2021 Tata Safari Interior, Images, Specs Live Updates, launch, variants

Highlights

    13:25 (IST)26 Jan 2021
    When was the first Tata Safari launched?

    Trivia question, eh! The first Tata Safari launch happened in 1998. This was one of the few 7-seater SUVs then by an Indian carmaker. It immediately catapulted Tata Motors as a commendable carmaker. 

    RELATED VIDEOS