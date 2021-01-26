Tata Safari 2021 Unveil Live Updates: New 7-seater Safari specs, features, launch date

Today is when the all-new Tata Safari will be unveiled to the public. It is based on the OMEGA-ARC platform and the only other two cars on this same base are the Harrier as well as Altroz. While the name of the vehicle was decided a few days ago, we have been calling it the Tata Gravitas. The Tata Gravitas was shown in concept form at the Auto Expo 2020. The interior of the car wasn’t revealed then but we expect it to be largely similar to what the Harrier is. This means a spacious and well-appointed cabin. It will also have seven seats. The diesel engine is a given – same unit from the Harrier in its BS6 guise. Same will be the case with the transmission. Tata has also confirmed that there will be no petrol engine at the onset. We will get you the images live update of the Tata Safari 2021. The 2021 Tata Safari interior images are highly awaited, we are aware. Stay tuned.