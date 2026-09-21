Tata rejigs Sierra line-up as sales lose momentum

Tata Motors has rejigged the Sierra range with 18 new Legend Series variants and a new Dark Edition ahead of the festive season. With sales slowing to an eight-month low, the SUV faces stiff competition from Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Tata Motors has rejigged the Sierra variant range with additional variants, more features and special editions, including the newly introduced Dark Edition, ahead of the festive season. The Sierra including its electric counterpart recorded cumulative sales of 55,369 units between January and August 2026, averaging a mediocre 6,921 units a month. Sales peaked at 9,003 units in March as Tata Motors worked through a sizeable booking backlog. However, volumes moderated thereafter, falling to an eight-month low of 5,622 units in August.

Tata Motors said Sierra production was affected by supply constraints, particularly at a casting supplier and certain sheet-metal vendors. Operations at Sanand plant 2, where the Sierra is manufactured, were also disrupted for four to five days in August due to flooding. Corrective measures are underway, including new presses, some of which were installed last month, although improvements remain progressive.

The cooling sales trend has prompted Tata Motors to refresh the product range and strengthen its festive-season proposition. The company has reworked the Sierra’s variant line-up. The brand recently added a Legend Series trim line for the Sierra, with prices starting from Rs 11.99 lakh. The Legend Series adds a total of 18 variants to the Sierra range. These are largely based on existing lower- and mid-spec Sierra trims and are denoted by an ‘L’ suffix in the name. The latest move is the Dark Edition priced from Rs 14 lakh, which joins the Legend series launched earlier. The strategy comes as the Sierra faces strong competition in one of India’s hotly contested SUV segments.

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The Kia’s Seltos, which does not have an electric version, recorded domestic sales of 87,062 units during January-August, averaging more than 10,000 units a month. Segment leader Hyundai Creta has maintained a wider lead, with sales crossing 1.25 lakh units during the same period and averaging around 15,000 units a month.

Against this backdrop, the Sierra’s monthly average of 6,921 units remains on the lower side despite offering both internal combustion engine and electric powertrains. Additional variants and special editions are therefore aimed at refreshing the product without a fundamental change to the vehicle.