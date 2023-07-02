Tata PV sales up 8% during Q1 FY24

In the EV segment, the company posted its highest-ever quarterly sales of 19,346 in Q1 FY24 registering a growth of 105 percent.

Tata Motors’ sales in the domestic and international market for Q1 FY24 stood at 2,26,245 vehicles, compared to 2,31,248 units during Q1 FY23. In June 2023, Tata’s domestic PV sales stood at 47,235 units compared to 45,197 units, a YoY growth of 5 percent.

In the EV segment, the company posted its highest-ever quarterly sales of 19,346 in Q1 FY24 registering a growth of 105 percent over Q1 FY23. This growth is driven by a strong market response to Tiago EV while demand for other EVs was sustained.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, “The Passenger Vehicle industry in Q1 FY24 witnessed robust demand driven by new launches, especially in the SUV segment and EVs. Tata Motors continued its growth trajectory registering a growth of 8% over Q1 FY23.”

He added, “In June 2023, the company posted wholesales of 47,359 units, a growth of 5 percent over June 2022. While SUVs continued to be the mainstay, contributing almost 64 percent of the sales in Q1 FY24, car sales remained strong, buoyed by the multi-power train offerings of Tiago and Altroz. The recently launched Altroz iCNG, has received much acclaim and excellent response from customers.”

Passenger Vehicles: