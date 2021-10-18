Tata Punch vs Ignis, Grand i10 Nios, Swift, Baleno, Tiago: Variants, prices, features

Here's how the Tata Punch fares against its rivals - Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Tata Tiago, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and Maruti Suzuki Swift.

With the launch of the Tata Punch, country also has a new sub-compact SUV for buyers looking to drive home a small rough-road-ready vehicle. Ideally, it will rub shoulders with the likes of other micro SUVs, namely Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti Suzuki Ignis. However, the Punch will also invite a lot of family hatchback buyers to the Tata Motors’ showroom floors, as it starts at Rs. 5.49 lakh, ex-showroom. With this price tag, the Punch has a big space to play and a lot of territories to win. Therefore, we will be discussing here how well the Punch fits against the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and its own sibling – Tata Tiago.

Price comparison – Tata Punch vs Ignis, Grand i10 Nios, Swift, Baleno, Tiago

Beginning with the Punch itself, prices start from Rs. 5.49 lakh and top out at Rs. 9.09 lakh. It is available in a total of 4 variants – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. Moving over to the Tiago, the prices range from Rs. 4.99 lakh to Rs. 7.04 lakh. The Swift, on the other hand, has an entry price of Rs. 5.85 lakh, while the top-spec trim comes for Rs. 8.53 lakh. The Baleno has the highest starting price of all here – Rs. 5.99 lakh. The top-spec variant of the Baleno will set you back by Rs. 9.45 lakh. Talking of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, its prices range from Rs. 5.28 lakh to Rs. 8.50 lakh. The most affordable vehicle among all on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Ignis. It has a starting price of Rs. 5.10 lakh and tops out at Rs. 7.47 lakh.

*All prices are ex-showroom only.

Variants – Tata Punch vs Ignis, Grand i10 Nios, Swift, Baleno, Tiago

The Punch is available in a total of 4 variants – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. However, the entry-level Pure trim is not available with the AMT unit. The Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Baleno feature an identical variant line-up. It includes 4 trims, namely Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. The Swift’s trim line-up also includes 4 variants – LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, on the other hand, is available in 5 grades – Era, Magna, Sportz, Turbo, and Asta.

Dimension comparison – Tata Punch vs Ignis, Grand i10 Nios, Swift, Baleno, Tiago

Features comparison – Tata Punch vs Ignis, Grand i10 Nios, Swift, Baleno, Tiago

Tata Punch is definitely a loaded car. It comes equipped with a touchscreen infotainment unit, climate control, cruise control, cooled glovebox, LED DRLs & projector headlamps and more. It also gets 90-degree opening doors like the Altroz. Well, the Punch misses out on a 60:40 split for the rear seat, which the Grand i10 Nios, Baleno, Swift and Ignis come with. In fact, all of these cars come with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility. However, it is the Baleno and Punch that get an idle-start-stop system. And it is the Grand i10 Nios, which comes with an electronic sunroof.

Moreover, the Baleno gets UV cut glass, which isn’t available on any other offerings on this list. Roughly, the feature lists remain the same throughout all of these models. They come with essentials like a touch-enabled infotainment unit, keyless entry & go, automatic climate control, and power windows, among many. However, the Tiago and Ignis fail to come with cruise control functionality. Talking of other highlights, the Punch further comes with Traction Pro mode, which makes it a capable soft-roader.

Specs comparison – Tata Punch vs Ignis, Grand i10 Nios, Swift, Baleno, Tiago

The Tiago and Punch use a 1.2L Revotron motor, which gets a 3-cylinder set up to push out 84 Hp of peak power and 113 Nm of max torque. Also, both of them can be had with either a 5-speed MT or an AMT unit. The Swift and Baleno come with a 1.2L 4-cylinder unit, which belts out 88.7 Hp of peak power and 113 Nm of max torque. However, it is the Baleno that also comes fitted with Maruti Suzuki’s SHVS mild-hybrid tech. Transmission options include a 5-speed MT, but the automatic trims of Swift get an AMT, whereas the Baleno’s automatic variants get a CVT.

The Ignis too uses a 1.2L motor, but it develops 82 PS of peak power. The peak torque remains the same at 113 Nm, and it can be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, on other hand, is offered with three engine options – 1.2L petrol, 1.2L diesel, and 1.0L turbo-petrol. The Nios is available with two gearbox choices only – 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT. Also, the Nios can be had with the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit as well.

