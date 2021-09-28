Tata Punch variant list leaked: To come in four trims, 6 colours

The Tata Punch is scheduled to be unveiled on October 4 ahead of its launch soon after. But a leaked document has revealed that it will be offered in four, newly named, variants and 6 colours. But there is a small catch.

By:September 28, 2021 1:10 PM
Tata Punch SUV

The Tata Punch will be a brand new vehicle to be launched in the Indian market soon. The Punch is a micro SUV that Tata Motors will unveil officially on October 3, while the price announcement and market launch will follow soon after. Tata has shown a few images of the exterior and interior styling of the Punch already. But a leaked document procured by TeamBHP now reveals the variant list and the colour options that will be offered with the little SUV.

All Tata products on sale currently follow a simplified variant naming pattern. They range from XE, XM, XT and XZ with the ‘A’ suffix to denote automatic when necessary. While a + option is sometimes also available depending on the vehicle.

However, with the Punch, Tata Motors will switch to an entirely new naming pattern. The Tata Punch will be available in four variants — Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. Pure looks to be the base variant, while Creative would be the highest spec on offer.

For the colour options, the Punch will be available with six colour options for customers. They include White, Grey, Urban Bronze, Orange, Blue and Stonehenge (Silver). However, the availability of these colours will depend on the variants as well.

The Punch Pure variants will only be offered in white. The Adventure and Accomplished variants will be limited to White, Grey and Stonehenge. But the top of the line Creative variant will be available with the entire range of colours with a contrasting dual-tone roof as standard. All dual-tone colour schemes will be available with a contrast black roof. But the Blue colour option will be offered with a contrast white roof.

The Punch will be limited to a petrol motor under the bonnet. However, we are unsure what will power the SUV at the moment. It is likely to feature the 1.2-litre petrol engine seen on the Tata Altroz. This unit will be tuned to off 85hp and 113Nm of torque. However, the turbocharged engine from the Altroz iTurbo is also possible, albeit in a slightly less powerful state of tune. But to keep costs down and offer a balance for fuel economy, Tata Motors will most probably use the former in all likelihood.

Tata Punch Interior

The Tata Punch is likely to offer a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. A semi-automatic AMT option would also be offered. Going by the leaked document, it would be available with the Accomplished and Creative variants only.

The Tata Punch is expected to take on the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and quite possibly the upcoming Citroen C3 in the Indian market. We expect the Tata Punch to be priced in the range of Rs 5-7.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Source: TeamBHP

