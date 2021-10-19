Tata Punch: Top five key highlights of Tata’s new sub-compact SUV

Tata Motors has recently launched the all-new Tata Punch sub-compact SUV in India at a starting price of Rs 5.49 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Check out its top five key highlights here.

By:Updated: Oct 19, 2021 12:24 PM
Tata Punch

Tata Motors has recently launched the all-new Tata Punch sub-compact SUV in the Indian market. The Tata Punch sits below the Nexon in Tata’s portfolio and it is the smallest sports utility vehicle in the company’s India line-up. The prices of the all-new Tata Punch start at Rs 5.49 lakh and they go up to Rs 9.09 lakh for the top-spec variant with AMT, ex-showroom Delhi. Now, as the Punch has been finally introduced, here are the top five key highlights of Tata’s new sub-compact SUV.

Tata Punch side left

Design and Colours  

The Tata Punch looks striking and though it has a smaller footprint than its elder sibling, Nexon, it still has a great road presence. The Punch gets a unique front fascia that draws inspiration from the Tata Harrier. The side profile of the SUV houses 16-inch alloy wheels and at the rear, it gets LED taillamps. Also, being an SUV, it gets body-cladding all-around. The new Tata Punch is available in seven colour shades. They are – Atomic Orange, Calypso Red, Daytona Grey, Meteor Bronze, Orcus White, Tornado Blue and Tropical Mist. 

Interior and Features 

The Tata Punch is a feature-rich car. This sub-compact SUV gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity along with Tata’s iRA connected car technology that is available as an optional pack for Rs 30,000. There is also a 7.0-inch digital TFT instrument cluster along with an analogue unit, automatic projector headlamps, auto-folding ORVMs, 6-speakers, etc. The Tata Punch also gets 90-degree wide-opening doors that help in ingress and egress from the car. 

Global NCAP 5-Star Rating

The Tata Punch is the third vehicle from the house of Tata Motors after the Nexon and the Altroz to be awarded a full 5-Star safety rating for adult occupant protection from Global NCAP. Also, the Tata Punch is now rated as India’s safest car. In terms of safety equipment, the Punch offers dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors with a rear parking camera, and segment-first Brake Sway away control feature. It basically detects the tendency of instability during abrupt braking before the ABS kicks in to avoid vehicle swaying from the driving path. 

Watch Video | Tata Punch Review in Hindi:

Engine and Transmission

The Tata Punch is offered with a sole BS6 compliant 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. It also gets an engine start/stop functionality to boost the fuel economy of the SUV.  

Price and Rivals 

The new Tata Punch is available in four trim levels. They are – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. The prices of this sub-compact SUV start at Rs 5.49 lakh and they go up to Rs 9.09 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. In terms of market positioning, the Tata Punch doesn’t have any direct rivals in India. However, indirectly it rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100 NXT, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, etc. 

