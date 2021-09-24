Tata Punch to get Altroz-like 90-degree opening doors

The upcoming Tata Punch will get 90-degree opening doors like the elder sibling - Altroz. Ready to shed veils next month, the Punch will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT.

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Tata Motors showcased the HBX Concept. The near-production concept attracted a lot of eyeballs. Now, after numerous spotting during the test runs and a long wait, the carmaker is ready to unveil its production avatar – Punch. The company will unveil the Punch micro-SUV on October 4, followed by its launch in the same month. Well, the preparations have already begun, and the car has started reaching the dealerships. And in a recent video upload on YouTube, the Punch managed to show its 90-degree opening doors. This feature was first seen on the Tata Altroz.

The feature comes in handy when accessing the rear seats, and we expect that it will ease the rear-seat access on the Punch as well. Apart from this, the Punch also gets its rear door handles mounted on the C-pillars. A similar suit was followed on the Altroz too. In the images, the Punch looks quite beefy. Hence, expect the micro-SUV to boast a noticeable road presence. In terms of dimensions, it measures 3,840mm in length, 1,822mm in width, and is 1,635 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm.

Styling of the Punch is in line with the company’s Impact 2.0 design language. The front face draws inspiration from the bigger Harrier. It dons a vertically split headlamp setup, along with a chunky dual-tone bumper. Around the sides, the black cladding helps the Punch in getting rid of the visual bulk. The rear facet also looks smart. The interior will feature a grey-silver theme and will come loaded with a long list of features. The Punch will get a Harman sound system with a touchscreen infotainment unit. Also, there will be a cooled glovebox on offer.

For the powertrain duties, Punch is likely to use a 1.2L naturally-aspirated Revotron motor that also does duties on the Altroz. It puts out a rated power output of 86 PS and 113 Nm of peak torque. Also, the Punch is likely to be offered with both manual and automatic transmission choices. Prices for the Punch might start from Rs. 4.5 Lakh onwards.

Source – YouTube

