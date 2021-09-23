Tata Punch to be unveiled on 4th October: What to expect from this micro SUV?

Tata Motors has officially announced that the new Tata Punch micro SUV will be unveiled on October 4, 2021. The Punch will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100 NXT, etc.

September 23, 2021
Tata Punch SUV

Tata Motors is launching back-to-back new cars in the Indian market. Just a few weeks ago, this Bombay-based Indian carmaker launched the Dark Edition of the Altroz, Nexon, Nexon EV, and Harrier which was followed by the launch of the Tiago NRG and Tata Safari Gold Edition. Now, the company is all set to reveal its new micro SUV for the Indian market. The new Tata Punch will be unveiled in India on October 4, 2021, and here is what you can expect from this micro SUV.

Watch Video | Tata Motors Dark Edition: Changes, price differences explained:

The new Tata Punch micro SUV will be the smallest sports utility vehicle in the company’s India line-up. It will slot below the Nexon in Tata’s portfolio and will be a sub-4-metre micro SUV. However, the Punch will be much bigger than the likes of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Renault Kwid, etc. The Tata Punch is expected to have a wheelbase of around 2,450 mm and in that case, it might offer generous space on the inside for the passengers. 

Tata Motors has already revealed the exterior and interior images of the Punch and it does look quite interesting. At the front, it will get a Harrier-inspired fascia as the DRLs are positioned above while the headlamps are placed below on the bumper. Also, it gets a blacked-out grille just like the Nexon. The Punch will sport machined-cut alloy wheels and at the rear, it will get an integrated spoiler, LED tail lamps, etc. This micro SUV will also get body cladding all-around that will add to its tough appearance.

Tata Punch Interior

Talking about powertrain options, the upcoming Tata Punch is expected to be powered by the same BS6 compliant 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that does its duty in some other Tata cars too. This motor churns out around 86 HP of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The Punch will be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox and it will get the option of an AMT too. Tata Motors might also offer the 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor of the Altroz with the Punch at a later point in time.

Also Read: Tata Safari Gold Edition launched at Rs. 21.89 lakh: Looks blingy!

The upcoming Tata Punch micro SUV will be based on the company’s new ALFA platform that also underpins the Altroz. The new Tata Punch will come loaded with features up to the brim. Tata Motors will unveil this micro SUV in India on October 4, 2021. The official pre-bookings are expected to begin from the same day while the prices might be announced by mid-October. The new Tata Punch micro SUV will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100 NXT, etc.     

