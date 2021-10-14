Tata Punch sub-compact SUV to launch in India on 18th October: Price Expectations

Tata Motors will launch the all-new Tata Punch sub-compact SUV in India on October 18, 2021. The Tata Punch will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100 NXT, etc.

Tata Motors recently revealed the all-new Tata Punch sub-compact SUV for the Indian market. The new Tata Punch sits below the Nexon in Tata’s portfolio and it is the smallest sports utility vehicle in the company’s India line-up. The Tata Punch was earlier expected to be launched in India on October 20, 2021. However, the company has now officially announced that the prices of the all-new Tata Punch sub-compact SUV will be revealed on October 18, 2021.

Watch Video | Tata Punch Review in Hindi:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Tata Punch is the latest addition to Tata Motors’ popular ‘New Forever’ range of cars and SUVs. Also, the Punch is the second product from the house of this Bombay-based homegrown carmaker to be based on the company’s new ALFA platform, the first one being the Tata Altroz. The Tata Punch is offered with a sole BS6 compliant 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. It even gets an engine start/stop functionality to boost the fuel economy of the SUV.

Talking about features, the new Tata Punch gets a 7.0-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity along with Tata’s iRA connected car technology. There is also a 7.0-inch digital TFT instrument cluster, 90-degree wide-opening doors, 190 mm ground clearance, 6-speakers, etc. In terms of safety equipment, the Punch offers dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors with a rear parking camera, and segment-first Brake Sway away control feature. It basically detects the tendency of instability during abrupt braking before the ABS kicks in to avoid vehicle swaying from the driving path.

The Tata Punch will be available in four trim levels. They are – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. The bookings for the Tata Punch are already open and the prospective customers can book this sub-compact SUV by paying a token amount of Rs 21,000 online on Tata Motors’ official website or offline by visiting their nearest Tata Motors dealership. The new Tata Punch will be launched in India on October 18, 2021, and it is expected to be priced between Rs 5.49 lakh – Rs 7.99 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100 NXT, etc.

