Tata Punch spotted undisguised: New colour options spied

The Tata Punch is the all-new subcompact SUV that will be launched soon. Ahead of its launch, two production units have been spotted in Gurgaon as a YouTube video reveals a couple of new colour options.

By:September 20, 2021 6:11 PM

Tata Motors is expected to launch its next product, the Tata Punch soon. Expected to arrive in the festive season this year, the Punch will be a micro-SUV that will take on the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100 and the recently revealed Citroen C3. However, a YouTube video has surfaced of two production units strolling around Cyber City, Gurgaon. The video now reveals two new colour options that would be available with the little hatchback.

Tata Motors has already revealed what the car would look like with few exterior design images. While interior images have also been seen online. But two Punch models have been seen sporting fascinating dual-tone body colours. We are aware that the Punch will come in the Blue launch colour, while orange and black body coloured units have also been seen. These two new colours which the spy shots reveal include a light gold/brown shade with a black roof, and a lighter blue shade as well. This blue seems a lot like the “Tropical Mist” shade offered with the flagship Tata Safari, but might be a smidge lighter.

Engine options on the Punch are likely to include the 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. It would be available with a manual transmission, while an AMT option could be available as well. Technical details about the Punch are still a closely guarded secret at Tata Motors. All will be revealed as the Punch is expected to be launched soon in the Indian market later this year.

Source: Youtube

