Tata Punch & Nexon drive sales for Tata Motors: Records 51% YoY hike

Tata Nexon and Punch continue to drive sales for Tata Motors for January 2022 as well. Also, the company posted a YoY increase of 51 per cent for January 2022.

Tata Motors has managed to post a healthy year on year growth of 51 per cent for the month of January 2022 by taking the third spot in the Indian automotive industry. While Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have posted a negative growth on a YoY basis by taking the first and second position, respectively, the homegrown carmaker posted an incremental growth. The company sold a total of 40,777 units last month. Although, in the corresponding month last year, it could only sell 26,978 units.

The major sales driver and best-selling model for the last month turned out to be the Tata Nexon. The sub-4m compact SUV could find 13,816 buyers last month. It even registered a YoY growth of 67 per cent. Following it hot on the heels was the newest launch of the company – Tata Punch. The micro-SUV posted a figure of 10,027 units.

Talking about the Punch, it is coming up as a consistent seller on the tally. In December 2021, Tata Motors could sell 8,008 units of the Punch in the Indian market. The Nexon, on the other hand, could find 12,899 buyers in December 2021. The compact-SUV made for one-third of the total sales for January 2022, whereas the Punch contributed roughly one-fourth of the total sales volume.

The indigenous brand also saw a major hike in EV sales. It retailed a total of 2,892 EVs in the country last month. However, the figure stood at only 514 units in the corresponding month of last year. Resultantly, a year on year increase of 463 per cent is recorded for the month of January 2022.