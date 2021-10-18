Tata Punch launched at Rs 5.49 lakh: Cheapest 5-star rated SUV

With a starting price of Rs. 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Punch is launched in the country today. It will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT in our market.

By:October 18, 2021 11:48 AM
Tata Punch static front top

 

Tata Punch goes on sale today at a starting price of Rs. 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base-spec Pure trim. The top-spec Creative variant is priced at Rs. 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-spec Adventure and Accomplished trims will retail at ex-showroom prices of Rs. 6.39 lakh and Rs. 7.29 lakh, respectively. Furthermore, there will be a total of three customization packs on offer – Rhythm, Dazzle, iRA, which are priced at Rs. 35,000, Rs. 45,000, and Rs. 30,000, respectively. These prices are introductory and will be valid till December 31 only.

The sub-compact SUV has managed to garner a lot of limelight since it was unveiled for the first time a couple of weeks back. It will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT. However, the Punch might lure buyers preparing to get home a family/tall-boy hatchback as well. The sub-compact SUV is based on the carmaker’s ALFA platform, which also underpins the Altroz. Well, no marks for guessing that the Punch gets a complete 5-star Global NCAP crash-test rating.

Tata Punch Price

Dimensionally, the Punch is smaller than the Nexon. Nevertheless, it boasts a nice road presence. The Punch measures 3,827 mm in length, 1,742 mm in width, and 1,618 mm in height. Also, the ground clearance is a respectable 187 mm, while the boot space measures 366 litres. It is available with a 1.2L Revotron petrol motor. The three-pot naturally-aspirated motor develops a peak power output of 86 PS and max torque of 113 Nm. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. Sadly, the latter comes at a premium of Rs. 60,000 and will not be available on the entry-level Pure trim.

Talking of design, the Punch dons a Harrier/Safari-inspired face. The vertically split headlamp setup looks appealing, and the overall silhouette of the car is very upright. In fact, it comes loaded with a slew of features onboard. The list comprises a touchscreen infotainment unit, 6-speaker sound system, automatic climate control, traction control, cruise control, multi-function steering wheel and more.

