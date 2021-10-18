Tata Punch launched at Rs 5.49 lakh: Cheapest 5-star rated SUV

With a starting price of Rs. 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Punch is launched in the country today. It will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT in our market.

Tata Punch goes on sale today at a starting price of Rs. 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base-spec Pure trim. The top-spec Creative variant is priced at Rs. 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-spec Adventure and Accomplished trims will retail at ex-showroom prices of Rs. 6.39 lakh and Rs. 7.29 lakh, respectively. Furthermore, there will be a total of three customization packs on offer – Rhythm, Dazzle, iRA, which are priced at Rs. 35,000, Rs. 45,000, and Rs. 30,000, respectively. These prices are introductory and will be valid till December 31 only.

The sub-compact SUV has managed to garner a lot of limelight since it was unveiled for the first time a couple of weeks back. It will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT. However, the Punch might lure buyers preparing to get home a family/tall-boy hatchback as well. The sub-compact SUV is based on the carmaker’s ALFA platform, which also underpins the Altroz. Well, no marks for guessing that the Punch gets a complete 5-star Global NCAP crash-test rating.

Dimensionally, the Punch is smaller than the Nexon. Nevertheless, it boasts a nice road presence. The Punch measures 3,827 mm in length, 1,742 mm in width, and 1,618 mm in height. Also, the ground clearance is a respectable 187 mm, while the boot space measures 366 litres. It is available with a 1.2L Revotron petrol motor. The three-pot naturally-aspirated motor develops a peak power output of 86 PS and max torque of 113 Nm. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. Sadly, the latter comes at a premium of Rs. 60,000 and will not be available on the entry-level Pure trim.

Talking of design, the Punch dons a Harrier/Safari-inspired face. The vertically split headlamp setup looks appealing, and the overall silhouette of the car is very upright. In fact, it comes loaded with a slew of features onboard. The list comprises a touchscreen infotainment unit, 6-speaker sound system, automatic climate control, traction control, cruise control, multi-function steering wheel and more.

