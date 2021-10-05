Tata Punch launch date out: What we know so far

The Tata Punch will be a new subcompact SUV from the homegrown automaker. Tata Motors is looking to launch the SUV very soon. Here is what we know so far about the upcoming Tata Punch and its future.

The Tata Punch is a small SUV the indigenous automaker will be introducing in the Indian market. Tata Motors unveiled the production model to the public. The new Punch will be launched on October 20, 2021, when deliveries are expected to start as well. Tata Motors has officially opened bookings for the new Punch. Dealerships are now accepting pre-orders for a booking amount of Rs 21,000. However, the automaker is also accepting bookings on its official website for the same.

Apart from the price, Tata Motors has announced nearly everything the Punch will pack. Under the bonnet would be the tried and tested 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. The engine is tuned to develop 85hp and 113Nm of torque. Transmission choices on the Punch would be the 5-speed manual and a semi-automatic AMT. The automatic model will also offer a new “Traction Pro” mode which the automaker says helps when driving through difficult road conditions.

The Punch looks to offer a real SUV experience. The Punch will come with 16-inch alloy wheels. Unladen, the Punch offers 187mm of ground clearance with a 20.3-degree approach angle and 27.6-degree departure angle. The Punch is based on the ALFA architecture, the same platform found on the Altroz hatchback.

Tata HBX inspired Limited Editions – A possibility

Talking to Express Drives, Vivek Srivatsa Head-Marketing, Passenger and Electric Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said that the HBX Concept that was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo was based on the same platform. In fact, many body panels that were used on the Punch production model are replaceable, like for like, with the HBX Concept.

While many design elements that the HBX Concept carried did not make it to production, all hope is not lost. Tata Motors says that these design elements can easily be incorporated.

Srivatsa highlighted that the modern consumer who lives a fast-paced life expects changes more frequently. He added that in the present day, a product requires an update every year, as opposed to a heavier and consolidated update every three years like the norm in the past.

This now allows for Tata Motors to draw some design and feature inspiration from the HBX Concept to the production Punch in the near future. Srivatsa said that the possibility of such an offering with the Punch is possible through limited-edition models in the future.

New variant names for all Tata models

Additionally, the current line of Tata models uses the simplified XE, XM, XT, XZ variant naming philosophy. However, Tata Motors has changed its ways to offer what it calls four “Personalities” with the Punch. The four trims on offer with the Punch are Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. Srivatsa confirmed to Express Drives that moving forward, the automaker will transition to the new naming philosophy for its entire range in a phased manner.

