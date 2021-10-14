Tata Punch is India’s Safest car with 5-Star rating in Global NCAP crash test

Tata Punch is now India’s safest car. This new sub-compact SUV has achieved a 5-star rating for adult occupant protection and 4-stars for child occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test.

Tata Motors will launch the all-new Tata Punch sub-compact SUV in India on October 18, 2021. Now, ahead of its official launch, Global NCAP has crash-tested this sub-compact SUV and it has emerged as India’s safest car. The new Tata Punch has achieved a full 5-star rating for adult occupant protection and 4-stars for child occupant protection in Global NCAP’s (New Car Assessment Program) latest #SaferCarsForIndia crash test.

The new Tata Punch becomes the third Tata car in India after the Nexon and the Altroz to be awarded a full 5-Star safety rating for adult occupant protection from Global NCAP. The bodyshell of the Punch was rated as stable and it was capable of withstanding further loadings. Moreover, its footwell area was also rated as stable. The Tata Punch scored an impressive 16.45 points out of a total of 17 points for adult occupant safety. For child occupant protection, it earned 40.89 points out of a total of 49 points, and thus bagged a 4-star rating in this category.

As per Global NCAP, the Tata Punch was tested in its most basic safety specification, fitted with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Global NCAP says that the Punch can be further improved by equipping the model with standard Electronic Stability Control (ESC), side head impact protection systems as standard, and three-point belts in all seating positions. The Punch also offers standard Seat Belt Reminders (SBR) for driver and passenger. It is worth mentioning that in addition to the front offset deformable barrier (ODB) test, the Punch was had to undergo the UN95 side impact test too to claim the full 5-Star safety rating.

Watch Video | Tata Punch Review in Hindi:

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “Tata has once again achieved a top safety rating for adult protection and four stars for children in a new and popular model category. This voluntary test result confirms the direction of Tata’s journey towards safer cars for India. Our test procedures demonstrate Tata’s progress in becoming one of the safety leaders in the Indian market with our current protocols. As the protocols evolve to include electronic stability control (ESC), side impact head protection and pedestrian protection, we would encourage Tata to maintain this leadership position.”

