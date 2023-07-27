Tata Punch iCNG vs Hyundai Exter CNG: Performance, Features

Tata is gearing up to launch the much-awaited Punch iCNG soon. We see how it will fare against the new kid on the block, the Hyundai Exter.

The Micro SUV is heating up as Tata Motors is all set to launch the Punch iCNG version soon. The Punch will take on the recently launched Hyundai Exter, also available in CNG trim. According to reports, Tata Motors has started the production of the Punch iCNG, which was showcased earlier this year at the Auto Expo.

Tata Punch iCNG vs Hyundai Exter CNG: Engine and Transmission

Both the Micro SUVs, the Punch and the Exter, are powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with CNG, but the former’s is a 3-cylinder while the latter’s is a 4-cylinder. Even though the Punch will churn out 72.5 bhp, the ace in the pack is it’s class-leading 103Nm of torque. Unlike other CNG vehicles in the market, the Punch directly starts in CNG mode. The Punch will be the fourth CNG vehicle in the Tata Motors portfolio after Tiago, Tigor and the recently launched Altroz.

The Exter, on the other hand, has a power output of 67.7bhp and a decent 95.2Nm. It shares the same powertrain with Grand i10 Nios and Aura. The Exter CNG is available in two variants — S and SX.

SUV CNG Tata Punch iCNG Hyundai Exter CNG Engine 1.2L iCNG 1.2L Bi-Fuel Displacement 1199cc, 3 cylinders 1197cc, 4 cylinders Power 72.5bhp @ 6000rpm 67.7bhp @ 6000rpm Torque 103Nm @3500rpm 95.2Nm @ 4000rpm Transmission 5-speed manual 5-speed manual Fuel Economy TBA 27.1 km/kg

Tata Punch iCNG vs Hyundai Exter CNG: Features

In true Hyundai fashion, the Exter is packed with features including some segment firsts. The micro SUV comes standard with six airbags, a dashcam with dual cameras including a selfie option, a voice-controlled sunroof, an 8-inch infotainment system with a connected suite, and a 4.2-inch multi-information display. Apart from this, the Exter also sports ABS with EBD, brake assist, hill start and tyre pressure monitor system and a wireless phone charger.

Before we get into the features, the Punch will get the unique and practical dual-cylinder CNG tank which is neatly tucked underneath the boot floor without compromising on the luggage space. The total capacity of the CNG tank is 60 litres. It is also confirmed that the top variant of the Punch iCNG will get a sunroof and a 7-inch touchscreen display, automatic climate control, a push start/stop button, a rear armrest and a cooled glove box. As the Punch’s awarded the 5-star safety rating by GNCAP, it is the safest micro SUV. It has dual airbags, cornering fog lamps, auto headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers.

