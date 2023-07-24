Tata Punch iCNG ready for India debut: All you need to know

Tata Punch iCNG is all set to debut in India, here is what to expect from the Hyundai Exter rival.

Tata Punch iCNG gears up to enter the Indian market. It will be the fourth product in Tata Motors’ portfolio to get a CNG variant. According to the latest media reports, the sales of Punch iCNG would begin soon with onset of its production. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming CNG SUV.

Tata Punch CNG: Engine and gearbox

First showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year, the Punch iCNG will be equipped with a 1.2 litre, three cylinder engine just like its petrol-only counterpart. This new CNG variant would be whirring out 73 bhp and 103 Nm of torque. It will come paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Tata Punch CNG: Boot space and mileage

Tata Motors has smartly addressed the issue of boot space in the Punch CNG by featuring a unique dual cylinder set-up. Allowing the split of a 60-litre tank into two cylinders, each with 30-litre capacity. Both have been positioned under the boot floor leaving ample storage space. Customers can expect the Punch iCNG to offer the same mileage as the Tata Altroz iCNG.

Tata Punch iCNG: Interior and features

The interior of the Punch CNG will remain identical to its petrol version. However, the exterior will get an add-on of the ‘i-CNG’ badge on the tailgate. It will come with features like digital driver’s display, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and anticipatedly a sunroof.

Tata Punch CNG: Price in India

The petrol variants of Tata Punch are currently priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.52 lakh, ex-showroom. The CNG variant will make its debut in the Indian market with a price hike of around Rs 1 lakh in comparison to its petrol counterparts. It will compete with Hyundai Exter.