Tata Punch iCNG will lock horns with the CNG variants of Hyundai Exter and Maruti Suzuki Swift.

Tata Motors has launched the new Punch iCNG at a starting price of Rs 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom). With this launch, Punch becomes the fourth model in Tata’s lineup to get a CNG derivative after Tiago, Tigor and Altroz. The CNG version of Punch is available in three trims– Pure, Adventure and Accomplished.

The CNG variants command a premium of up to Rs 1.61 lakh over their regular petrol-powered counterparts. Interestingly Tata isn’t offering a CNG variant on the top-spec Creative trim. Further, the Adventure and Accomplished trims of Punch iCNG will be offered with optional packages.

Punch iCNG Price in INR Pure 7,09,900 Adventure 7,84,900 Adventure Rhythm 8,19,900 Accomplished 8,84,900 Accomplished Dazzle S 9,67,900 Tata Punch iCNG variants & prices

Tata Punch iCNG: Specs

Punch iCNG is powered by the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine as the regular Punch which is paired exclusively with a five-speed manual gearbox. In CNG guise, this motor puts out 72.4 bhp and 103 Nm of peak torque. In its stock petrol form, this power mill develops 85 bhp and 113 Nm of torque.

Tata Punch iCNG bootspace

Like other CNG models in Tata’s lineup, Punch iCNG can also be started directly in CNG mode courtesy of an advanced single ECU. It borrows the twin-cylinder setup from Altroz iCNG that allows a large 60-litre CNG tank to be split in two equal halves. These two cylinders are tucked under the boot floor, thus, liberating more storage space for the boot.

Tata Punch iCNG: New features added

There are no significant differences in the exterior and interior of Punch iCNG and the regular Punch, barring the ‘iCNG’ batches in the former to distinguish itself from the latter. However, Tata Motors has added quite few features to its equipment. These include a voice assisted electric sunroof, a front seat armrest, USB C Type charger and a shark fin antenna.

Along with the above mentioned features, Tata Motors have also added creature comforts like tyre pressure monitoring system, Xpress cool, and one-touch up driver window to the petrol-powered variants of Punch as well.

Tata Punch iCNG sunroof

Other notable features offered in Punch iCNG include automatic projector headlamps, LED DRLs, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a Harman audio system, rain sensing wipers, height adjustable driver’s seat, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, and much more.