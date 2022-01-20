Tata Punch gets its first price hike: Check new vs old price list here

The prices of the Tata Punch have been increased by up to Rs 15,000 and it has also received a price cut. The new prices of the SUV range between Rs 5.64 lakh – Rs 8.98 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Motors launched the all-new Tata Punch sub-compact SUV in October last year. It sits below the Nexon and is the smallest sports utility vehicle in the company’s India line-up. Now, after three months of its official launch, Tata Motors has increased the prices of the Tata Punch by up to Rs 15,000. However, some of its variants have got a price cut too. Check out the new vs old prices of the Tata Punch sub-compact SUV here.

Tata Punch: New vs Old Price List

Tata Punch Variant Old Price New Price Difference Pure Rs 5.49 lakh Rs 5.64 lakh Rs 15,000 Adventure Rs 6.39 lakh Rs 6.49 lakh Rs 10,000 Adventure AMT Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 7.09 lakh Rs 10,000 Accomplish Rs 7.28 lakh Rs 7.39 lakh Rs 11,000 Accomplish AMT Rs 7.89 lakh Rs 7.99 lakh Rs 10,000 Creative Rs 8.48 lakh Rs 8.38 lakh – Rs 10,000 Creative AMT Rs 9.08 lakh Rs 8.98 lakh – Rs 10,000

The new Tata Punch is available in four trim levels, namely Pure, Adventure, Accomplish, and Creative. As you can see in the above table, the prices of this sub-compact SUV have been hiked by up to Rs 15,000, depending on the variant. However, the company has also slashed the prices of its top variants by Rs 10,000. The new prices of the Tata Punch range between Rs 5.64 lakh – Rs 8.98 lakh, ex-showroom.

Talking about its powertrain, the Tata Punch is offered with a sole 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 84.8 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. In terms of features, the Tata Punch gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity along with Tata’s iRA connected car technology. There is also a 7.0-inch digital TFT instrument cluster along with an analogue unit, 6-speakers, etc.

Though the Tata Punch is compact in size, it is big on safety as it has been awarded a full 5-Star safety rating for adult occupant protection from Global NCAP. In terms of safety equipment, the Punch offers dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors with a rear parking camera, and segment-first Brake Sway away control feature. The new Tata Punch rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100 NXT, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, etc.

