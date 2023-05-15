Tata Punch EV spotted on test for the first time: India launch soon?

The upcoming Tata Punch EV has been spotted undergoing road tests in India for the first time ever. This electric SUV will take on the likes of the Citroen eC3, Tata Nexon EV Prime, etc.

Tata Motors is gearing up for an EV onslaught for the Indian market. After introducing its most affordable electric car, the Tiago EV, in September last year, the company will now launch the electrified version of the Punch by mid-2023. The Tata Punch EV has been recently spotted undergoing road tests in India for the first time ever.

Tata Punch EV: What to expect?

The upcoming Tata Punch EV will largely resemble its ICE counterpart, save for the subtle tweaks that will lend it a distinctive electrified appeal. One can expect the Punch electric SUV to be more feature-rich than its petrol versions. Also, the spy shots reveal that it will get disc brakes on all four wheels, an electric parking brake and more.

Tata Punch EV: Battery, range and performance

The Punch EV is expected to get a 25 kWh battery pack and offer a driving range of around 250 to 300 km on a single charge. It will be Tata’s first electric car to be based on the ALFA platform. In terms of performance, one can expect its electric motor to develop nearly 60 bhp and it should get fast charging ability as well.

Tata Punch EV: Price and competition

The upcoming Punch EV will slot between the Tiago and the Nexon in Tata Motors’ electric vehicle portfolio. It is expected to be priced from Rs 9.50 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, ex-showroom. Tata Punch EV will take on the likes of the Citroen eC3, Tata Nexon EV Prime, etc.

