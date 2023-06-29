Tata Punch EV spied on test in India ahead of launch: Citroen eC3 rival

The Tata Punch EV has been spied on test in India once again ahead of its festive season launch. This sub-compact electric SUV will directly take on the Citroen eC3.

Tata Motors, India’s leading carmaker in the EV space, is gearing up to introduce the electrified version of the Punch sub-compact SUV. The all-new Tata Punch EV will be launched in India this festive season. Ahead of its official debut, the Punch EV has been spotted on test once again. The latest spy images reveal that the Tata Punch EV will get more features than the ICE model.

Image: RushLane

Tata Punch EV: Design and features

In terms of design, the upcoming Tata Punch EV will largely resemble its ICE counterpart, save for the subtle tweaks that will lend it a distinctive electrified appeal. However, it will come loaded with a host of features. Some of its key highlights will include a new two-spoke steering wheel, a 360-degree parking camera, disc brakes on all four wheels, new aerodynamic alloys and more.

Also Read: Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: India launch on July 5

Tata Punch EV: Battery, range and performance

The Punch EV will be Tata’s first electric car to be based on the ALFA platform. It is expected to get a 25 kWh battery pack and offer a driving range of around 250 to 300 km on a single charge. One can expect its electric motor to develop nearly 60 bhp and this sub-compact electric SUV should get fast charging capabilities as well.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Tata Tiago EV Review:

Tata Punch EV: Price and competition

The all-new Tata Punch EV will be launched in India this festive season. It is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom, and might turn out to be the most affordable electric SUV in the country. The Tata Punch EV will directly rival the Citroen eC3.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross comparison: What to expect?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.