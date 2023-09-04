The upcoming Tata Punch EV will bridge the gap between the Tiago EV and Nexon EV.

Tata Motors is gradually expanding its electric vehicle (EV) lineup in India. The carmaker recently unveiled its new brand identity for its EV vertical called Tata.ev. According to a recent teaser on social media, the first launch under this new brand identity will be the new Nexon EV, slated to make its debut on September 14

A new report indicates that the launch of the updated Nexon EV will be preceded by the all-electric version of Tata Punch. A battery-powered version of Punch has been in development for a very long time, and its launch has been awaited ever since the petrol-powered Punch made its debut in 2021.

Tata Punch EV: What to expect?

Like its fossil-fueled sibling, the Punch EV is likely to be underpinned by the ALFA platform but will be updated with Tata’s gen-2 EV architecture. This will essentially modify the internal combustion engine (ICE) setup to an EV system. This architecture is a liquid-cooled battery and a permanent magnet synchronous motor powering the front wheels.

Tata Punch EV is expected to be priced from Rs 12.00 lakh, ex-showroom

Further, the Punch EV is expected to feature Tata’s Ziptron powertrain like Tigor EV, Tiago EV and Nexon EV. Like other EVs in the carmaker’s stable, Punch EV is expected to be offered with two battery sizes and multiple charging options. While there are no indications about its range, we expect the upcoming all-electric micro SUV to offer a driving range of over 300 km.

Tata Punch EV: Expected design, features

Recent reports also reveal that the Punch EV will be the first all-electric model from Tata to get a charging socket mounted up front, on the bumper. While the design is expected to be similar to the ICE version, the all-electric Punch is likely to get a different alloy wheel design, and some typical EV-specific styling updates to make it more distinct that its twin.

Tata Punch EV spied

Layout inside the cabin will most probably remain the same, barring a few tweaks like blue accents on the dashboard and centre console, and a new two-spoke steering wheel which made its debut on the facelifted Nexon unveiled recently. The other major update could be a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display seen in the more premium Tata models as well as the new Nexon.

Tata Punch EV: Expected price, rivals

Tata Punch EV will squarely rival Citroen eC3 in the Indian market among other entry-level electric cars such MG Comet EV. It will be positioned below the lower-spec variant of the Nexon EV range, but above the Tiago EV hatchback. It is likely to be positioned as an SUV alternative to the Tigor EV sedan, which now sees a major chunk of its sales in its X-Press T fleet form.

As for pricing, expect the Punch EV to be priced around the same ballpark as Tigor EV which carries a price tag of Rs 12.49-13.75 lakh (ex-showroom). More details regarding the Punch EV is expected to come out in the coming weeks.

(Source: Autocar India)