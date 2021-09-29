Tata Punch engine specs leaked: Ground clearance, features and more

The Tata Punch is scheduled to be revealed on October 4. But details about its engine, ground clearance, key features have leaked online.

The Tata Punch micro SUV will be unveiled on October 4. It is expected to be launched with a price announcement soon after. But ahead of its arrival, most of the Punch’s technical details and features have been leaked online. A YouTube video has revealed quite a few features as well as some technical specifications that Tata Motors has been silent about till now.

The video hints at the fact that the Tata Punch will be powered by the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine from the Tiago/Tigor models. It will be tuned to develop 86hp and 113Nm of torque. This engine will most likely come with the same 5-speed manual transmission as standard. However, a semi-automatic AMT variant will also be offered with a new “Traction Pro” mode. It is expected that Tata will showcase “Traction Pro” mode as a feature that will allow drivers to tackle tricky situations and terrains. Additionally, the video also shows that the Punch will offer 187 mm of ground clearance and with a short wheelbase, the Punch should be good to tackle most of India’s rough road terrain.

The Tata Punch will be offered in 6 colours with dual-tone options and four variants – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. To know more about how Tata Motors will break up these variants and the colour options, click here.

In the rear section of the cabin, the floor is designed to be relatively flat, and with a 90-degree opening for all doors, so ingress and egress for occupants would also not be an issue. The video also reveals that the Punch will offer 366 litres of boot space. That is a lot more than that 260 litres offered in the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, a model we expect the Punch to compete against.

Other features that have been leaked include automatic rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamp on, cruise control with steering mounted controls, iRA connected car technology with What3Words and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto by Harman.

On the safety front, the Punch will be based on the same ALFA architecture as the Altroz. It is likely that Tata Motors will ensure that the Punch is just as crashworthy as its elder hatchback sibling. As standard, the Punch will feature dual-airbags as standard while all the mandatory features like ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, reversing sensors, pedestrian crash safety features and more will also be included.

To take on the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, the Tata Punch is expected to be priced between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It is also being reported that dealers have already started to accept bookings for the Punch. Tata Motors is yet to officially make the announcement at the moment for the same.

Source: Youtube

