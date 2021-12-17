Tata Punch CSD prices revealed: Cheaper by up to Rs 1.05 lakh

The new Tata Punch will be now retailed at Canteen Stores Department (CSD) outlets too. It has been priced between Rs 4.86 lakh – Rs 8.05 lakh, ex-showroom, for the armed personnels.

Tata Motors recently launched the all-new Tata Punch sub-compact SUV in the Indian market. The prices of the new Tata Punch range between Rs 5.49 lakh – Rs 9.09 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, for regular customers. However, the company has now started offering this sub-compact SUV at Canteen Stores Department (CSD) outlets where it will be available at a much lesser price for the armed forces personnel, ex-servicemen, and their families.

Watch Video | Tata Punch Review in Hindi:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The all-new Tata Punch sits below the Nexon in Tata’s portfolio and is the smallest sports utility vehicle in the company’s India line-up. Just like most other Tata cars, the Punch is now offered at CSD stores and one can save up to Rs 1.05 lakh by purchasing this sub-compact SUV from CSD outlets compared to regular Tata Motors dealerships. The variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Tata Punch are mentioned below:

Tata Punch Variants CSD Price (ex-showroom) Regular Price (ex-showroom) Pure Rs 4.86 lakh Rs 5.49 lakh Adventure Rs 5.66 lakh Rs 6.39 lakh Adventure AMT Rs 6.19 lakh Rs 6.99 lakh Accomplish Rs 6.46 lakh Rs 7.29 lakh Accomplish AMT Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 7.89 lakh Creative Rs 7.52 lakh Rs 8.49 lakh Creative AMT Rs 8.05 lakh Rs 9.09 lakh

Now, if we talk about the specifications, the Tata Punch is offered with a sole BS6 compliant 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine. This motor churns out 84.8 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. It also gets an engine start/stop functionality to boost the fuel economy of the vehicle.

In terms of features, the Punch gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 7.0-inch digital TFT instrument cluster along with an analogue unit, automatic projector headlamps, 6-speakers, etc. It gets a host of safety features too and has been awarded a full 5-Star safety rating for adult occupant protection from Global NCAP. The new Tata Punch rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, etc.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.