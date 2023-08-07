Tata Punch CNG is available in a total of five variants whereas Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG is only offered in two variants.

Tata Motors recently announced the launch of the Punch iCNG along with the updated CNG variants of Tigor and Tiago. The Punch CNG goes up against CNG derivatives of Hyundai Exter and Maruti Suzuki Fronx. We have already compared it with Exter CNG, it is time now we compared Punch CNG with Fronx CNG.

Punch CNG Vs Fronx CNG: Engine Specs

Powering the Tata Punch CNG is a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine that produces 72.5 bhp and 103 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, Fronx CNG is powered by a 1.2-liter four-pot motor that kicks out 76.5 bhp and 98.5 Nm of peak torque in CNG guise. Both powertrains are offered a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Fronx CNG claims a slightly higher efficiency at 28.51 km/kg as compared to 26.99 km/kg offered by Punch CNG.

Powertrain specs Tata Punch CNG Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG Engine 1.2-liter 3-cylinder petrol-CNG 1.2-liter 4-cylinder petrol-CNG Power 72.5 bhp 76.5 bhp Torque 103 Nm 98.5 Nm Transmission 5MT 5MT

Punch CNG Vs Fronx CNG: Features

In terms of features, Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, onboard voice assistant, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry, electronic stability program, and much more.

On the other hand, Punch CNG also gets automatic projector headlamps, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with distinctive additions like rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, and stunning 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Fronx CNG also misses out on a voice assisted sunroof which is offered with Punch iCNG.

Safety features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and Corner Stability Control are offered in both Punch CNG and Fronx CNG. Punch CNG additionally offers a better boot space of 210 litres in comparison to the negligible boots space offered in Fronx CNG.

Punch CNG Vs Fronx CNG: Prices

Tata Motors in offering three variants of Punch CNG– Pure, Adventure and Accomplished. Prices of Punch start at Rs 7.10 lakh and go up to Rs 9.68 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). Maruti is offering two CNG variants of Fronx– Sigma and Delta, which are priced between Rs 8.41 lakh and Rs 9.28 lakh (both ex-showroom), respectively.