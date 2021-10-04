Tata Punch Breaks Cover: SUV, crossover or hatchback

Tata Punch has finally shed veils today. The newest product from Tata Motors gets a lot of features and more importantly a design that looks chic and rugged.

By:October 4, 2021 12:25 PM
Tata Punch

 

Yes! Tata Punch has finally broken covers, and it looks nothing like that has ever come from Tata Motors’ stable before. The Punch looks like an SUV. However, it is small and is roughly about the size of a premium hatchback. The Punch, therefore, raises a question – “Is it an SUV, Crossover or hatchback?” Well, it is a crossover we would say, but the carmaker calls it a sub-compact SUV. But all that matters is what does the Punch packs in to lure the Indian buyers? Here is everything about the newly-unveiled Tata Punch.

Design

Tata Punch has an interesting design on the platter for the Indian audience. Around the front, it features a Harrier-inspired face with vertically split headlamps. On the sides, it gets 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, chunky black cladding, large DLO, and roof rails. Also, the rear door handles sit flush in the C-pillars. The rear face also looks funky and very crossover-ish. The tail lamps get an LED tri-arrow theme for the glow pattern. Plus, Tata Motors will be offering the Punch in a total of 7 colour options.

Dimensions

The Punch is 3,827mm long, 1,945 mm wide and 1,615 mm tall. Moreover, it has a wheelbase of 2,444 mm. The trunk volume on the Punch is measured at 366 litres, while it has a ground clearance of 187 mm.

Interior

The Punch’s cabin features a greyish theme for the dashboard, and it certainly comes loaded to the gills. The features list includes a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, cruise control, climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, keyless entry & go, LED DRLs, iRA connected car tech, 90-degree opening doors, OTA updates and more.

Tata Punch Interior

For the safety of the occupants, it gets ABS with EBD, corner stability control, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, seat belt alarm, brake sway control and more as standard fitment across the range. Besides, there will be four variants on offer – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. Also, Tata Motors will offer multiple customization packs.

Performance

To start with, the Punch has been designed to take on the urban environment and bad roads. Hence, it features an approach angle of 20.3 degrees, a ramp-over angle of 22.2 degrees, and a departure angle of 37.6 degrees. Also, it has a water wading capacity of 370 mm.

Talking of the engine, it uses a 1.2L Revotron motor. The three-pot powerplant is capable of producing a peak power output of 86 PS and 113 Nm of max torque. It can be paired to either a 5-speed MT or 5-speed AMT. The latter also gets Traction Pro mode, which helps in sending the power to the wheel with more grip.

Price and competition

Tata Motors has not revealed the prices yet. However, interested buyers can book the Punch via the company’s website or by visiting the nearest dealership for a sum of Rs. 21,000. The Punch is likely to start at around Rs. 4.80 lakh, with Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 Nxt as its key rivals.

