Tata Punch becomes second best-selling Tata car within 12 days of its launch

Tata Punch has become the second best-selling Tata car in India within 12 days of its official launch. This sub-compact SUV is priced between Rs 5.49 lakh - Rs 9.09 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Tata Motors recently launched the all-new Tata Punch sub-compact SUV in the Indian market. It sits below the Nexon in Tata Motors’ portfolio and is now the smallest sports utility vehicle in the company’s India line-up. The prices of the all-new Tata Punch start at Rs 5.49 lakh and they go up to Rs 9.09 lakh for the top-spec variant with AMT, ex-showroom Delhi. Moreover, within a few days of its official launch, the Punch has become the second best-selling Tata car in India.

Watch Video | Tata Punch Review in Hindi:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tata Punch was launched in India on October 18, 2021, and the deliveries of this sub-compact SUV’s pre-booked units commenced immediately. In the month of October 2021, Tata Motors managed to sell 8,453 units of the Punch in India and it became the second best-selling car for the home-grown carmaker. With a total sales of 10,096 units last month, the first spot on the sales chart was captured by the Tata Nexon and it recorded a massive YoY growth of 95 per cent.

Register Now: A virtual event on EV adoption roadmap in India

Talking about the Tata Punch, it is offered with a sole BS6 compliant 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 85 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. It also gets an engine start/stop functionality to boost the fuel economy of the SUV. Moreover, the Punch has scored an impressive 5-Star safety rating for adult occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test.

In terms of features, this sub-compact SUV gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. It also sports Tata’s iRA connected car tech that is available as an optional pack for Rs 30,000. Some other features include automatic projector headlamps, auto-folding ORVMs, 6-speakers, etc. The new Tata Punch rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100 NXT, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, etc.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.