Tata Punch as safe as Nexon: Gets 5-star GNCAP safety rating

Tata Punch gets a slew of safety features and shares underpinnings with the Altroz. Consequently, it gets a similar crash test rating as the Altroz and Nexon.

Tata Motors is known for producing cars with high crash test ratings. Although, the safety rating of its more expensive offerings – Harrier & Safari, aren’t revealed yet. In a youtube video upload, however, the GNCAP crash test rating of the Punch has leaked. The smallest SUV of the homegrown carmaker gets a complete 5-star rating as per the leaked clip. The Punch is based on the ALFA architecture that made its debut on the Altroz, which also gets a 5-star Global NCAP crash test rating like the Nexon.

Also, the sub-compact SUV comes with a bunch of safety features as standard fitment across the range – dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, anti-stall feature, collapsible steering column and more. The Punch further gets a long feature list comprising a 7-inch digital instrument console, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, steering-mounted audio controls, cruise control, automatic climate control, IRA connected car tech, rain-sensing wipers, among many.

Image source: YouTube

The Punch is yet to go on sale in the Indian market. The official launch is scheduled for October 20. However, it can be booked against a sum of Rs. 21,000. For now, there will be just one engine option on offer – 1.2L Revotron petrol. The three-cylinder naturally-aspirated motor is good at spitting out 84 Hp of peak power and 113 Nm of max torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT. Plus, it gets two drive modes, namely City and Eco.

In terms of dimensions, the Punch measures 3,827 mm in overall length, 1,742 mm in width, and 1,615 mm in height. In fact, it is taller than the Nexon. The wheelbase is a respectable 2,445 mm long, while the boot capacity stands at 366 litres. The Punch rides on a set of 16-inch alloy wheels, shod with 195-section tyres. Talking about the styling, it looks chic with a Harrier-inspired front fascia. In its segment, it will rival the likes of Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.