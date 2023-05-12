Tata Punch achieves 2 lakh production milestone in 19 months

The Tata Punch has achieved the 2 lakh production milestone in 19 months, making it the quickest SUV to do so.

Tata’s on a roll, as the Punch micro-SUV has achieved a production milestone of 2 lakh units since its launch in India. The Tata Punch managed to reach this milestone in 19 months.

The Tata Punch has been the carmaker’s second-best-selling product, after the Nexon, averaging sales of around 10,000 units per month. Launched in 2021, the Tata Punch is also one of the safest vehicles in the segment with a 5-star safety rating.

The Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 84bhp and 113Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Tata offers no diesel alternative, or an electric version, however, there will soon be a CNG version.

The Tata Punch CNG is expected to have the same dual-cylinder setup as the Tata Altroz CNG, allowing the boot space to be usable. The CNG version will make relatively less power compared to the petrol counterpart, but this is the case will all CNG vehicles.