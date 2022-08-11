Tata Punch achieves 1 lakh production milestone in 10 months: Fastest SUV to do so

The all-new Tata Punch micro SUV has achieved the 1 lakh production milestone within 10 months of its official launch. The company claims that it is the fastest SUV to achieve this feat.

Tata Motors, one of India’s leading home-grown automakers, has today rolled out the 1,00,000th unit of the Punch micro SUV from its manufacturing facility in Pune, Maharashtra. The company claims that Tata Punch has set a new benchmark in the industry by becoming the fastest SUV to achieve this feat. Tata Motors launched the all-new Punch micro SUV in India in October 2021. It is currently priced from Rs 5.93 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

Commenting on this milestone, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “We are delighted to share that Punch has achieved the 1 Lakh sales mark within a short span of 10 months. It is one of the highest-selling SUVs from our ‘New Forever’ portfolio. This achievement speaks highly of the strong response from customers and we are very thankful to them for their continued trust.”

He further added, “The Punch is our second product based on the ALFA architecture and has successfully established its popularity by creating a new segment and thereby reinforcing the four core pillars of a true SUV – Stunning Design, Versatile and Engaging Performance, Roomy and Spacious Interiors and Absolute Safety. We are confident that the Punch will continue to receive love from customers and will keep redefining the SUV experience through its performance.”

Powering the new Tata Punch is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. It also gets an engine start/stop functionality to boost the fuel economy of the SUV. Moreover, the Punch has scored an impressive 5-Star safety rating for adult occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test.

