Tata Nexon XZ+(S) variant launched: Sunroof variant gets more affordable

Tata Motors has inserted a new variant in its offering for the Nexon allowing a few higher-spec features to be offered at a lower price with the XZ+(S).

With high levels of discretion, Tata Motors has introduced a new variant in the line up for the Tata Nexon sub-compact SUV. The new variant is called the XZ+(S) and it sits between the XZ+ and the XZ+ (O) variants. The XZ+(S) is offered with the petrol and diesel options along with the automatic transmission Tata is also offering an XZ+(S) dual-tone variant as well. Tata Motors has updated its website with the new variants, its prices and also updated the product brochure for the Nexon.

But what does this new ‘in the middle’ variant have to offer and what it doesn’t? Firstly, it offers features from the XZ+(O) like the electric sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, tyre pressure monitoring system, and cruise control. It also includes a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever with the automatic variant also offing the wearable smart key over the XZ+ variant.

What the XZ+(S) leaves out from its offering are essentially the connected features like the iRA – connected technology app, remote vehicle control through a smartphone – headlights, lock & horn, live vehicle diagnostics, vehicle live location tracking & geo-fence, valet mode, trip analytics & tribes. However, it retains the ConnectNext 7-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the What3Words address-based navigation.

Mechanically, the variant is identical to the rest of the range. The petrol variant is offered with a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder, turbocharged engine while the diesel is a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder unit both of which are BS6 compliant. They are offered with the 6-speed manual and semi-automatic versions with the AMT transmission. It must be noted that the XZ+(S) is Rs 60,000 more expensive than the XZ+ trims, however, it costs Rs 30,000 less than the top of the line XZ+(O) variants

The detailed price of the Tata Nexon XZ+(S) variants are given below:

XZ+(S) Petrol Manual: Rs 10.1 lakh

XZA+(S) Petrol Automatic: Rs 10.7 lakh

XZ+(S) Diesel Manual: Rs 11.6 lakh

XZ+(S) Diesel Automatic: Rs 12.2 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom all-India. Dual-tone options are available for all four variants for an additional Rs 20,000

