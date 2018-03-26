Tata Nexon XZ variant launched at a price of Rs 7.99 lakh: What all features you get for the extra money

Tata Motors has announced the launch of a new XZ variant of its Nexon compact SUV. Offering more choice to the customers, The Tata Nexon XZ variant has been positioned attractively to provide premium features which until now were the USPs of the XZ+ variant. Through this, more customers will now be able to enjoy the exclusive features such as the floating touchscreen infotainment, voice command, reverse camera etc. The Tata Nexon XZ variant will be available at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh for the petrol variant and INR 8.99 lakh for diesel variant (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Tata Nexon XZ variant bridges the gap between the top-spec XZ+ and the mid-range XT variants. In order to be precise, the new Tata Nexon XZ variant offers features like a Floating Dashtop Touchscreen Infotainment with 8-speaker system and Voice commands with Android Auto that consists of Navigation, Phone, Music and Climate control.

Besides, the said trim also offers a Reverse camera assist for added safety and convenience. The Tata Nexon XZ variant also gets Projector Headlamps and Height adjustable driver seat and seatbelts. The said trim of the compact SUV also comes with Drive-away locking feature and fabric inserts on door trims. You will also get Voice alerts for car functions like Park-brake release alert, seatbelt reminder, low fuel warning, low brake fluid warning, doors/tail gate open and lot more.

Commenting on the launch of Tata Nexon XZ variant, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, PVBU, Tata Motors said, “With a continuous focus to introduce products that not only enhance the brand, but simultaneously align well with the rising aspirations of customer segments, we are happy to introduce wider choice to NEXON customers in the form of a new variant – XZ. The NEXON XZ will be positioned very attractively to provide premium features to our customers. With fourteen exciting features, the NEXON XZ is yet another step towards making the brand more aspirational."