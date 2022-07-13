scorecardresearch

Tata Nexon XM+(S) variant launched in India at Rs 9.75 lakh

Tata Nexon XM+(S) variant launched in India, starting at Rs 9.75 lakh onwards ex-showroom. With the new variant, Tata now has a total of 62 trims of the Nexon SUV.

Written by Rajkamal Narayanan
Tata Motors has launched a new variant of the Nexon sub-4 metre SUV in India, the XM+(S) variant, priced at Rs 9.75 lakh, ex-showroom. Placed between the XM (S) and the XZ+ variants, the newly-launched XM+(S) will be available in a total of four trims.

ModelsPrice
XM+(S) (Petrol. Manual)Rs 9.75 lakh
XMA+(S) (Petrol, Automatic)Rs 10.40 lakh
XM+ (S) (Diesel, Manual)Rs 11.05 lakh
XMA+ (S) (Diesel, Automatic)Rs 11.70 lakh
All prices ex-showroom, Delhi

The new Tata Nexon XM+(S) variants will be available in Calgary White, Daytona Grey, Flame Red, and Foliage Green colour options, while it gets an electric sunroof, a 7.0-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, 4 speaker system, cooled glove box, rear AC vents, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, digital instrument cluster, multi-drive modes, 12 V rear power socket, and a shark fin antenna.

The vehicle will be powered by 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, paired with an automatic (AMT) or a manual gearbox. With the addition of the new Nexon XM+(S) variant, Tata now offers a total of 62 variants of the Nexon SUV which include 33 petrol and 29 diesel trims.

