Tata Nexon, Tiago and Tigor facelifts launched in India: New design, more features and improved safety!

In addition to launching the Altroz hatchback today in India, Tata Motors has also introduced the facelifted versions of the Nexon, Tiago and Tigor in India as well. All the updated models come with redesigned exteriors along with more features. Along with this, all these three car's have been updated to meet the new BS6 emission regulations. Though both the petrol as well as the diesel engines of the Nexon have been upgraded to meet the BS6 emission regulations, only the petrol derivatives of the Tiago and Tigor have been upgraded.

The Tata Nexon Facelift comes with a completely redesigned front fascia. It now comes with restyled headlamps which bear a sharper look. In addition to this, the front bumper, as well as the grille, also gets a new look. The side profile remains the same as before. However, sitting under the swelled wheel arches are a new set of 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. At the back, you get restyled tail-lamps along with slightly reworked bumper. The cabin of the Nexon facelift retains the same design layout as that of the pre-facelift Nexon. However, now it comes with a new 7-inch infotainment system along with a fully digital instrument cluster. Tata Motors has also introduced its all-new IRA connected car system with the Nexon as well.

Talking about the Tiago and the Tigor, both these come with redesigned front fascia along with minor revisions to the side and rear profile. The cabin layout of both these cars remains the same as before. However, the top-spec trims of both these models now offer a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which comes with Android Auto and Apple Car Play support.

The prices of the Nexon facelift's BS6 petrol derivatives starts from Rs 6.95 lakh while that of its diesel BS6 derivative starts from Rs 8.45 lakh. The prices of the BS6 compliant Tiago starts from Rs 4.60 lakh while that of the BS6 compliant Tigor starts from Rs 5.75 lakh (ex-showroom).