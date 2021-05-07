Tata Nexon, Tiago prices to go up but here’s how you can buy them at a lower cost

One can book the cars online or through a dealership. It is safe though to do it from the home as the rising number of COVID cases has forced many states to implement a lockdown.

By:May 7, 2021 11:49 AM

Tata Motors is readying to increase the prices of its cars across range. From May 8, prices of its cars are set to increase. The price hike won’t be much but in the range of 1.8 per cent, depending on the car as well as the variant. However, people who have booked their cars before May 8, stand to get a price protection. So, effectively, today is the last date to get hold of your favourite Tata car at a lower cost before the prices increase. One can book the car online or through a dealership. It is safe though to do it from the home as the rising number of COVID cases has forced many states to implement a lockdown. The cars you can book include Tata Nexon, Altroz, Tata Safari, Tata Tiago/Tigor, and Harrier. One can also configure their cars online before taking delivery.

Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicles Business, “Increase in prices of commodities, such as steel and precious metals, necessitates us to pass on a part of it through increase in price of our products. Keeping in mind the interest of customers who have booked cars already, we are offering price protection for all bookings done till date (on or before 7th May 2021). This price increase will be effective for bookings made thereafter (effective 8 May 2021). Our ‘New Forever’ product range continues to witness strong acceptance in the market and we are thankful to our customers for their continued trust in the brand.”

Many carmakers had increased prices of their cars based on the same reasons that Tata Motors has cited. The percentage of increase by Tata though seems lower than the others. Manufacturers usually around January, each year, increase prices of their cars. In other news, Tata Motors will launch the HBX micro SUV which will compete with the Mahindra KUV100 as well as Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

