Tata Nexon, Tiago available with up to 100% funding, low EMI in these select cities

All of Tata's new-age cars, except the Altroz and Nexon EV are inclusive of these offers and customers stand to gain from the extended period of loan tenure as well as low EMI options.

Tata Motors has been rolling out new offers for its customers. This includes schemes for COVID warriors, or even the general public. Taking this now a notch higher is the company’s new initiatives for the cities of Mumbai and Thane. The former includes Navi Mumbai while the latter encompasses Ambernath, Kalyan and Dombivli as well. Prospective customers in these cities can also book online and get these benefits. There are multiple finance scheme offers for the customers. These include as low an EMI as Rs 899 per lakh depending on the variant chosen. The customer also has the chance to scale up the EMI subsequently. On select cars, Tata Motors and its finance partners will give customers a maximum tenure of up to 96 months to repay the loan. For example, with the Tiago or Tigor, customers have the opportunity to pay Rs 1,000 EMI per lakh for the first six months and then increasing the payment gradually for next five years.

Customers can pay their last bullet EMI which comes to around Rs 90,000 for a loan of Rs 5 lakh. Else, they can also choose to refinance the last EMI through Tata Motors Finance. Select Tata vehicles also carry up to Rs 70,000 benefits on them. With the new normal, more than 680 sales touchpoints, 540 workshops are open throughout India right now. Tata Motors says that out of its 77 showrooms in Maharashtra, 66 are already functional. On the brand’s Click to Buy platform, customers can register their interest and avail these benefits. A new range of vehicle as well as healthcare accessories too have been rolled out by the company. Tata Motors offers the option of dual powertrains only on the Nexon SUV and Altroz. Other cars though get either petrol or diesel powertrains.

There are no offers for the Tata Altroz or even the Tata Nexon EV at this moment. The Nexon EV’s 1000th unit was recently rolled out.

