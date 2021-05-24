Tata Nexon, Altroz voice control to get Indian languages, dialect as Mihup partners with Harman

Mihup (May I help you please) states that the use of voice control systems across vehicular platforms is continuously on the rise and it is estimated that 8 billion voice assistants will be in use by 2023.

The voice control system in Tata Motors cars is about to get smarter, understanding more languages and dialects from India. Mihup Communication Pvt Ltd, a vernacular voice interface platform company, today announced a partnership with Harman International to enable voice-controlled conversation conversions agents in Tata Motors cars. The product is currently offered with Tata Nexon and Altroz XZ (O), supports a mix of Hindi and English languages, and can be run without internet connectivity as well.

Since the earlier in-vehicle voice assistant in Tata Motors’ cars had a limited dictionary and no vernacular language or Indian dialect support. The brand intends to make the experience handsfree for drivers, available to the masses and disassociate the identity of voice assistance with a luxury offering.

Mihup’s AVA Auto platform offers online, offline and hybrid connectivity options among other features. The system supports ‘Hinglish’ (Hindi+English) language and responds back based on user voice command without the need for a manual switch. AVA will also support ‘Tamilish’ and ‘Benglish’ soon, with a plan to cover all major Indian languages by 2022.

Mihup and Tata Motors have been associated since 2019. After assessing multiple use cases and languages, the product is now going live on the roads. The offline (Voice AI on the edge) model has been deployed on variants of Tata Altroz and Tata Nexon.

AVA enables the driver to get a hands-free voice-based control for car functions like air-conditioning, Volume, AM, FM, Music System, etc. It provides Natural Language support for making phone calls and playing music from USB, supporting navigation commands and also for Vehicle Information.

