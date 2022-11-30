Tata Nexon SUV price hiked by up to Rs 18,000: Retails from Rs 7.70 lakh

The price of the Tata Nexon SUV has been hiked by up to Rs 18,000. It is now priced from Rs 7.70 lakh for the petrol variants and Rs 10 lakh for the diesel variants, ex-showroom.

Tata Motors has once again increased the prices of the Nexon sub-compact SUV. This is the third price hike for the Tata Nexon in the calendar year 2022 as its prices were already revised in January and July as well. This time around, the company has increased the prices of the SUV by up to Rs 18,000.

Tata Nexon: Price (ex-showroom)

Post the latest price hike, the petrol variants of the Tata Nexon are priced from Rs 7.70 lakh to Rs 12.88 lakh. The diesel variants of the Tata Nexon will now retail from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14.18 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

Tata Nexon: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Tata Nexon sub-compact SUV is a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. It also gets a 1.2-litre diesel engine that churns out 108 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AMT for both mills.

Tata Nexon: Features and rivals

In terms of features, the Tata Nexon gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay & iRA connected car tech, a wireless charger, ventilated front seats, an air purifier, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and more. The Tata Nexon takes on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, etc.

