Tata Nexon SUV launched in Bangladesh: Boost to Tata Motors’ exports

Indian automaker, Tata Motors has launched its Nexon SUV in Bangladesh making it the third neighbouring country after Nepal and Sri Lanka giving a big boost to company's exports. Tata Motors is in partnership with Nitol Motors in Bangladesh and both petrol and diesel version of Nexon are on sale at a starting price of BDT 24.90 lakh for petrol variants and BDT 25.90 lakh for the diesel variants respectively.

Tata Nexon with AMT gearbox is also on sale in Bangladesh and unlike in Sri Lanka where all variants are on sale, Tata Motors has launched only the Nexon XZA+ top-variant in the Bangladesh market. It will be sold through all Tata Motors outlet in the country in six colours. Tata Nexon has also been awarded 4-star safety rating in crash tests conducted by Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP).

Sujan Roy, Head – International Business, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors says that with the Nexon launch in Bangladesh, Tata Motors aim to tap a larger market and increase its market share not just in the sub-compact SUV segment but also in the over passenger vehicle segment. Tata Motors already sells the Tiago hatchback in Bangladesh and Nitol Motors is confident this first venture into compact SUV segment will very successful.

Tata Nexon is available in two engine options including the 1.2L turbocharged petrol from the Revotron Series and the 1.5L diesel engine from the Revotorq series. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and also get the option of an AMT gearbox with multi-drive modes (Eco, City and Sort). Tata Nexon SUV also comes with a standard warranty of 100,000km / 3 Years, whichever is earlier.