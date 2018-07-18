Tata Nexon SUV: Know who makes parts such as gearbox, airbag, lights and brakes for this crossover

Tata Nexon SUV was first launched in India in September 2017 and ever since the SUV has helped the company to connect to the younger audience and the SUV has indeed connected well with the millennials. The new design language has helped the Nexon to give a taller SUV stance despite underpinning the same platform as seen on the Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor. Tata Motors manufactures the Nexon SUV at its Ranjangaon facility and is designed at Tata Motors’ design facility located inside its Pune plant.

Tata Nexon was first showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2016 and after receiving some good feedback at the show, the company decided to invest in the production variant. The company then indigenously developed the 1.2L turbocharged petrol and 1.5L Revotroq diesel engines with inputs from global suppliers like AVL, Bosch Mahale and HoneyWell.

Tata Nexon suppliers list

One of the success stories for Tata Motors with the Nexon is its localisation while benefitting from the global technology expertise of some large suppliers. The locally sourced components helped the company increase its profit margins. The seat assembly on the Nexon was sourced to AIDENT whereas the power window system was developed by IFB Automotive. Tata Nexon comes with dual front airbags as a standard option and is supplied by Autoliv to Tata Motors with the airbag module. Magneti Marelli’s halogen headlamps and shock absorbers also go into the Nexon SUV and these parts are made in India. The brake systems are provided by Brakes India, whereas the console arm-rest comes from Continental. Mahle provides the condenser unit for the Nexon SUV.

Tata Motors manufactures the 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine from the Revotron engine family is made at the company’s Sanand plant while the diesel Revotorq engine is produced at the Ranjangaon facility. The transmission duties are done by a ZF gearbox. Tata Nexon also gets drive modes - Eco, City and Sport that has helped the company to increase the fuel efficiency and performance of the Tata Nexon.

Earlier this year, Tata Motors also introduced an AMT gearbox on its Nexon SUV which is not available in XMA and XZA+ variants of both petrol and diesel engine variants. Tata Nexon also gets new trendy colours along with dual-tone roof finish that has increased the urban appeal of the Nexon SUV. Tata Motors has already sold xx units of the Nexon SUV in India in less than one year of production. This clearly shows that the Nexon has managed to click in a growing segment and more importantly, its success is coming along consistently, which speaks well for its long-term future.